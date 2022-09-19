The 14th Hunan Provincial Games closes

Changsha delegation won nine first places (Xingyao Dongting Special Report on the 14th Hunan Provincial Games)

On the evening of September 18th, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games came to an end at the Yueyang Sports Center Gymnasium. In this Provincial Games, Changsha athletes fought tenaciously and fought bravely to win all 9 items including the total number of gold medals and the total score of the team. Ranked first.

Changsha Evening News, September 18th. On the evening of the 18th, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games ended at the Yueyang Sports Center Gymnasium. During the more than one-month competition, 7,744 youth reserve forces and 2,131 adult athletes experienced the glory and joy brought by sports.

This year’s Provincial Games is hosted by the Provincial People’s Government and jointly organized by the Provincial Sports Bureau and the Yueyang Municipal People’s Government. start early). This year’s Provincial Games consists of two groups: the youth group and the adult group. Among them, the youth group has 28 major items and 650 minor items; the adult group has 11 major items and 84 minor items. Compared with the previous session, the youth group has added 3 major items such as archery, hip-hop, and rhythmic gymnastics, as well as three-person basketball in basketball, and the number of items exceeds the previous session.

In this Provincial Games, Changsha City sent a delegation of 1,691 people to participate in all 39 major competitions. Since the start of the competition on August 14, Changsha athletes have worked tenaciously and strived to be the first, and won the first place in all 9 rankings, including the total number of gold medals, the total score of the team, the gold medal in the competition, and the delivery reward, and won the Sports Ethics Award and successfully realized the competition. The “double harvest” of achievements and spiritual civilization has further consolidated the leading position and development momentum of Changsha Sports in the province, successfully completed the competition goal of “absolute advantage and comprehensive first” proposed by the municipal party committee and municipal government, and handed over to the people of the city. a satisfactory answer.

It is reported that the 15th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yiyang City in 2026.(Special all-media reporter Zhao Ziming)

The total number of gold medals and total points of the Provincial Games, the gold medals and total points of the youth group, the gold medals and total points of the youth group competition, the gold medals and total points of the senior group and the athlete delivery awards all lead the province

Comprehensive first, Changsha relies on these

The adult team members of the Changsha football team headed through the gate of the Chenzhou team.

On September 18, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games closed. In the past month or so, the Changsha delegation composed of 1,691 people has reported good news at the Provincial Games, and won 318 gold medals (including 108.5 award gold medals) in all 39 major competitions, with a total group score of 9,119.8 points ( Including the bonus points of 646.3 points), it is far ahead of other cities and states, ranking first in the gold medal list and first in the group total score. In addition, Changsha City still leads the province in terms of gold medals and total points for the youth group, gold medals and total points for the youth group competition, gold medals and total points for the adult group, and athletes’ delivery awards. Comprehensive first, why Changsha?

All the best, do not fight unprepared battles

As early as the beginning of the year, the Municipal Sports Bureau made it clear that four units, the Helong Sports School, the Sports Training and Competition Management Center, the Gymnastics School, and the National Fitness Management and Guidance Center, were specifically responsible for the preparations for the 39 events of the Provincial Games. A mobilization meeting was held for the delegation to prepare for the training camp. On the basis of conscientious intelligence analysis, each participating unit has formulated a precise plan for winning gold and silver, so as to know themselves and their enemies, and have a definite purpose.

In terms of team formation, all the projects in the youth group of this Provincial Games require each participating unit to organize an open selection, and conduct team formation in an open and transparent manner. For example, badminton, table tennis and other projects have organized two trials. The candidates for each project are recommended by the coaching team collectively, and through the publicity link, it is ensured that the strongest athletes are organized to represent Changsha. At the Provincial Games, the badminton team set a new record for the total number of medals with 7 golds, 9 silvers and 6 bronzes, and the table tennis team won the gold medal and the total score with 10 golds, 9 silvers and 7 bronzes.

In football, basketball and other collective events, the team is based on the championship team, and elite players are selected to form a joint team to participate in the competition. For example, the men’s basketball team is jointly formed by Changsha No. 1 Middle School and Provincial Geology Middle School, the men’s football team is jointly formed by Yali Middle School and Lushan International Experimental School, and the coaching team is also composed of the head coaches of the two schools. In the end, both of these two projects won the championship in the Provincial Games, achieving the effect of 1+1 being greater than 2.

For the adult group, the National Fitness Management and Guidance Center has established a “one-to-one” service guarantee mechanism, providing a “one-stop” service guarantee for the 11 adult groups from team selection, preparation training to official competition.

Do your best, work hard on and off the field

In this Provincial Games, from the preparation for the competition to the competition, a group of outstanding coaches, athletes and advanced participating units emerged from the Changsha delegation who are dedicated, tenacious, and striving for the top. On January 15th this year, in order to better train, Bian Yongjie, the head coach of the rowing team, took the team to Wangjiachang Reservoir in Li County for external training. The players and coaches overcame many difficulties. Home, this practice is nearly 8 months. At the Provincial Games, the rowing team achieved a bumper harvest with 11 golds, 2 silvers and 3 bronzes.

Li Dan, the coach of the city’s track and field team, is pregnant this year, and in order to prepare for the Provincial Games, she has been insisting on training. In the past summer vacation, Li Dan was facing the high temperature of 40 degrees Celsius outside, touching his stomach with one hand, and pointing out the places where everyone’s movements were irregular. Disciples Liu Xianggan and Wang Zhan competed for gold and silver at the Provincial Games and performed well; young trampoline coach Liu Liu, who was a small family and took care of the overall situation, devoted himself to training, and led the 8 athletes who won 2 individual gold medals. And 3 team gold medals, this is the first time the Changsha team has defeated the Zhuzhou team in 20 years, and has created the best result in history.

He Jiaying, captain of Changsha U18 women’s football team, insisted on full attendance for the second day’s final in order to delay the team’s registration to the university, despite having 6 stitches in the semi-finals. The 62-year-old female player Yang Zhengke kept training every day and won 2 silver medals.

The relevant associations responsible for the team formation of the table tennis and badminton events of the adult group actively cooperated with the center to select qualified outstanding team members as soon as possible, and carefully prepared for the training camp according to the plan. In the end, they won 12 gold medals and 10 gold medals respectively, and successfully completed the goal. Task.

Powerful and effective, logistical support is scientific and accurate

The dazzling achievements of the Provincial Games are also inseparable from strong logistical support. In April this year, the Municipal Sports Bureau guided the establishment of the Youth Sports Research Service Center (hereinafter referred to as the Sports Center). The Sports Center took the initiative to carry out scientific training monitoring, physiological and biochemical tests, training guidance for injury prevention, and psychological counseling before the game, and other services, and delivered services to the door.

Before the game, the Sports Center prepared a medicine bag for each athlete, which included heatstroke prevention items, medical supplies, and sports injury protection supplies. In addition to the medicine packs, ice cubes and ice buckets are also accompanied by the team to prevent heatstroke and cool down the athletes, and at the same time prepare nutritional products for each athlete. During the competition, the team also arranged medical personnel to follow the team to provide a full range of logistics support services for sports medical scientific research for each team during the competition. This configuration has been highly praised by the participating athletes and coaches.

In addition, during the Provincial Games, the team members of the Municipal Sports Bureau went to Yueyang Stadium to watch and supervise the games in batches and stages, cheering for the participating teams and athletes of each event, solving problems, and dealing with unexpected emergencies in a timely and proper manner.

The responsible comrades of each participating unit have always fought side by side with the participating team members and coaches, sharing weal and woe, and do a good job in psychological counseling, physical medical rehabilitation and logistical support in a timely manner. Some comrades did not go home once during the more than 30 days during the competition. They often worked until one or two in the morning the next day, and then got up early to work again at six in the morning, tirelessly and without complaint. Scientific and accurate logistical service guarantees have created high-quality competition conditions for all participating athletes and ensured that athletes can devote themselves to the intense competition in the best physical and mental state.

(Special all-media reporter Zhao Ziming)

