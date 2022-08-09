The 14th Sichuan Games opens in Leshan

Wang Xiaohui announced the opening Huang Qiang Liu Guoyong delivered a speech

On the evening of August 8, the 14th Sichuan Games opened at the Olympic Center Stadium in Leshan City. Provincial Party Secretary Wang Xiaohui attended the opening ceremony and announced the opening. Huang Qiang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and Liu Guoyong, Deputy Director of the State Sports General Administration attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches respectively.

That night, the Leshan Olympic Center Stadium was brightly lit and had a warm atmosphere. At 20:08, 1,500 drones performed a countdown performance over the stadium, and wonderful patterns bloomed over the Olympic Games. The opening ceremony of the 14th Sichuan Games officially started amid the audience’s voice of countdown.

Then, accompanied by the high-spirited melody of “Singing the Motherland”, the honor guards walked into the stadium with the bright five-star red flag, followed by the Sichuan Provincial Games Flag and the 14th Sichuan Provincial Games Flag. The referees and the participating delegations entered the arena in turn, and the audience welcomed them with warm applause. After the entrance ceremony, the audience stood up and sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China. Amidst the majestic national anthem, the bright five-star red flag rose slowly and fluttered in the wind.

In his speech, Huang Qiang, on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, extended his welcome to all the athletes, coaches, referees and guests, and expressed his gratitude to the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China, the builders who organized the Provincial Games, and all sectors of society who cared and supported the Provincial Games. . He said that the provincial party committee and the provincial government adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, integrate sports work into the overall economic and social development, and promote the construction of a strong sports province to take new steps. This year’s Provincial Games is a grand event to showcase the development achievements of our province’s sports undertakings, as well as a grand event to fully demonstrate the spiritual outlook of the children of Bashu. It is hoped that the majority of athletes will vigorously carry forward the Chinese sports spirit, respect each other, inspire each other, break through the limits, practice the Olympic motto of “faster, higher, stronger, and more united” in competitions, deepen friendship in sports exchanges, and join hands with each other. Enter. The Organizing Committee and all the staff must organize carefully, serve warmly, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and organize the event in an orderly manner, and present a simple, safe and exciting “sports feast”. The whole province must carry forward the tenacious character of never giving up and bravely climbing the peak, with the spirit of “fighting”, the energy of “breaking”, and the courage of “creation”, strive to promote high-quality economic and social development, and build a socialist modern Sichuan in an all-round way. In the new journey, “fight for gold and silver” and create greater glories.

Liu Guoyong, on behalf of the State Sports General Administration, extended warm congratulations to the opening of the 14th Sichuan Games. He said that in recent years, under the strong leadership of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, the sports undertakings and national fitness activities in Sichuan have flourished, the sports infrastructure has been continuously strengthened, the level of competitive sports has been significantly improved, the international brand events have been widely influenced, and the sports industry has exploded. vitality and vitality. I sincerely hope that Sichuan will take this Provincial Games as a new starting point, and in accordance with the requirements of the Outline for Building a Powerful Country in Sports and the national “14th Five-Year” sports development plan, to speed up the construction of a system and mechanism for the deep integration of national fitness and national health, and vigorously promote mass sports, The coordinated development of competitive sports and sports industry will make new and greater contributions to accelerating the construction of a sports power. I hope that all athletes will continue to carry forward the Olympic spirit and Chinese sports spirit, and will compete in style, level, and friendship; I hope that all referees will follow the competition principle of “openness, fairness, and justice”, referees in a civilized and impartial manner; I hope all staff Each of them will do their part and provide thoughtful service, and jointly make this Provincial Games a safe, simple and wonderful event.

At 20:45, Wang Xiaohui announced the opening of the 14th Sichuan Games. There were warm applause and cheers from the Olympic Center. With the resounding playing of the games song, the flags of the Provincial Games and the current Games were slowly raised. Representatives of athletes, coaches and referees solemnly swore their respective oaths.

Afterwards, the cultural and sports performance “Leshan, Leshui and Music Unlimited” kicked off. The whole performance consists of 4 chapters, “Blossoming Paradise”, “Wise Man Enjoys Water”, “Benevolent Man Leshan”, and “Tongxin Happy Dream”. With the help of multimedia technology and sound and photoelectric means, it vividly shows the vigor and vitality of sports athletes. The whole province is united in one mind and moving forward in pursuit of dreams, expressing the confidence and determination of the Sichuan people to keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment and to strive to write a new chapter in Sichuan’s development on the new journey.

After the performance, the exciting lighting ceremony officially began. Under the attention of all the people, the torch of the opening ceremony entered the stadium. Peng Yang, the former captain of the Chinese women’s hockey team, Wang Chao, the representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of Emei Wushu, Yang Jingyi, a synchronized swimmer, and Xie Mengyu, a women’s wrestler, were invited to the venue. The torchbearers relayed the relay, and finally Yang Lei, an athlete who won three gold medals in the 14th National Games, lit the main torch of the current provincial games.

At about 21:20, the opening ceremony of the 14th Provincial Games ended successfully in the warm atmosphere set off by the theme song “Motherland, Calling Your Name”.

Before the opening ceremony, Wang Xiaohui, Huang Qiang and others met with representatives of advanced collectives and individuals in the province’s sports system in Leshan, and encouraged everyone to vigorously carry forward the Chinese sports spirit, stand on their posts, make persistent efforts, and make new and greater contributions to Sichuan’s accelerated construction of a strong sports province.

Provincial leaders Chen Wei, Zheng Li, Faye Wong, Hu Yun, Qu Mu Shiha, responsible comrades of relevant departments directly under the provincial government and representatives of relevant parties participated. Vice Governor Luo Qiang presided over the opening ceremony, and Ma Bo, Secretary of the Leshan Municipal Party Committee, delivered a welcome speech.

The 14th Provincial Games will close on August 16. A total of 24 delegations and more than 20,000 athletes will participate in 49 competitions in two categories: youth sports and mass sports.

Sichuan Online Reporter Zhang Lidong Li Miao Xue Jian Photography Ouyang Jie