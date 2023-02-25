(Original title: The 15.73 million yuan winner of the Grand Lotto is suspected to be an “insider” Wang? Shaanxi Sports Lottery: No such person found)

On February 13, an additional first prize of 15.73 million yuan was awarded in the 23015th session of the Big Lottery in Xi’an. On the 22nd, the video of the winners coming to the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Lottery Center to receive the prize was posted on the Internet, attracting envy. However, some netizens pointed out that the masked recipients were related local insiders. On the 24th, Shaanxi Sports Lottery customer service denied this statement made by netizens.

On the morning of February 24, a reporter from the Nanguo Zaobao client saw that the Shaanxi sports lottery website and the WeChat public account introduced Ms. Li (surname Hua) under the title “Full-time mother keeps the number and wins the lottery ten million yuan prize” The status of the award and the scene of receiving the award. According to the article, Ms. Li, 35 years old this year, is a full-time mother with two babies. She has been buying lottery tickets for more than 5 years, and she keeps betting every time.

▲The winner of the grand prize of 15.73 million yuan in the Xi’an Grand Lotto wore a mask to accept the prize.Shaanxi Sports Lottery

Regarding the process of Ms. Li buying lottery tickets, the article stated that on the afternoon of February 9, she picked up her child from school and passed by the lottery shop. She bought 2 numbers for 30 yuan and added 5 more numbers. On the second day of the lottery, she checked through her mobile phone and found that the lottery ticket she bought was exactly the same as the number of the current first prize. She checked several times before she believed that she had really won the prize.

▲The lottery ticket for the lucky winner.Shaanxi Sports Lottery

On February 22, Ms. Li came to the Sports Lottery Center of Shaanxi Province and wore a mask to receive the grand prize of 15.73 million yuan in the lottery. After the matter was reported, it attracted attention on the Internet, but it was also questioned. A screenshot posted on the Internet shows that the netizen “Lonely Family” left a message under the related video saying: “This is our little colleague Wang from the Xi’an Lottery Welfare Center.” Netizen “Xi Chao Zheng Only” then replied: “The voice is her.” Netizen “Xiao Xiao” said: “They are all insiders.” In addition, many Shaanxi netizens expressed similar doubts on the Internet-“Either they are fake or private.” Now get another girl.” “Is there any point in a picture like this?” …

▲ A netizen left a message below the video calling the winner an “insider”.

The Nanguo Zaobao client reporter did not find the organization “Xi’an Lottery Welfare Center” mentioned by netizens. Is the statement of the above-mentioned netizens true? The reporter contacted the Shaanxi Sports Lottery Center, and the staff asked the reporter to contact the China Sports Lottery customer service phone number 95086. After inquiring, the customer service of China Sports Lottery said that some lottery players in Xi’an did win the lottery in the current lottery. Please ask the local sports lottery center for specific information. Shaanxi Sports Lottery customer service said that it will report the situation to the higher-level department for processing. after,Shaanxi Sports Lottery customer service replied that the situation mentioned by netizens does not exist.

▲ Questions sent by netizens in the message.

What will happen if a netizen is suspected of spreading rumors? The customer service staff said that they did not have the relevant authority to answer this question, and suggested that the reporter contact the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Lottery Center, and provided relevant contact information.

A staff member of the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Lottery Center Office said,Among them there is no such person as “Wang Mou” as mentioned by netizens. They don’t know whether there is a “Xi’an Lottery Welfare Center”, so the reporter is advised to check by themselves. Another staff member of the office said that they could not confirm the identity of the reporter. According to the procedure, the reporter needs to bring a valid certificate to the center for face-to-face interviews.

Further reading:

Lawyer who stole 30 yuan lottery ticket and exchanged it for a million prize: the maximum sentence is life imprisonment

I bought a lottery ticket for 30 yuan while traveling in Hangzhou and won 1 million yuan.

The owner of the lottery ticket was too late to be happy, but found that the lottery ticket was stolen.

On the other side, Mr. Wang, who was pulling the car door to steal, opened Mr. Cui’s car with the unlocked door and took away the wallet he put inside.When he found the 1 million lottery ticket in his wallet, he immediately redeemed the prize and fled back to his hometown in Anhui overnight.

With an entry card of 800,000 yuan, Wang even arranged a luxury car and called friends to enjoy life. He didn’t expect the Hangzhou police to come so quickly…

Randomly spent 30 yuan to buy a lottery ticket and won 1 million As a result, the lottery ticket was stolen

On January 18, a bizarre case was reported by the Cuiyuan Police Station of the West Lake Public Security Bureau in Hangzhou. What happened was like a movie script.

According to Hangzhou Daily, Mr. Cui won the million-dollar prize with a lottery ticket bought for 30 yuan. When he was happy about it, he almost missed the million-dollar prize because the car door was not closed.

Things will start on January 9th.

That morning, the Cuiyuan Police Station received a call from Mr. Cui, a tourist.“My car was unlocked, my wallet was stolen, there were thousands of dollars in it, and a lottery ticket that won 1 million!”

This case immediately attracted the attention of the Cuiyuan Police Station. The police teamed up with the criminal investigation brigade to carry out investigations simultaneously. The video combat team members immediately went to work. After checking the monitoring, they soon discovered that there was a person sneaking around where Mr. Cui parked. Walking around, when I saw a car, I pulled the door to “find the leak”.

It was this man who stole the cash in Mr. Cui’s wallet and also stole the million-dollar lottery ticket in the cash.

Monitor screen

According to the video surveillance information, the Cuiyuan Police Station quickly identified the suspect.But the suspect had already traveled to Lu’an, Anhui by car, and fled Hangzhou.

In order to help Mr. Cui recover the stolen property as soon as possible, the policeman Meng Yifei went on a business trip to Lu’an, Anhui Province to arrest him in the evening of the same day.

When reviewing,The criminal suspect Wang confessed that he took advantage of the fact that there was no one on the street in the middle of the night, randomly searched for targets, and used the method of “pull the car door” to steal the property in the car.When it is found that the careless car owner has unlocked the car door, he can quickly enter the car for theft.

When the police asked about lottery tickets,Wang only admitted that he stole the cash in the car but did not find the lottery ticket.However, the careful police found out that Wang had inquired about how to redeem lottery tickets according to the browsing records in Wang’s mobile phone. According to this clue,The police found a screenshot of the winning lottery ticket in their mobile phone WeChat.

Redemption information

Facing the hard evidence, Wang confessed: “I never thought that there was a million-dollar lottery ticket in the cash I stole. When I found out that the lottery had won a million-dollar prize, I was both excited and scared, so I fled back to my hometown overnight. I didn’t expect to be arrested so soon.”

When Wang was arrested,The money from the lottery has been exchanged into his own wallet. Wang, who originally planned to rent a luxury car to go home during the Chinese New Year and enjoy it,Unexpectedly, he was arrested by the police within a day.

The current lottery winnings have been recovered,Wang has been taken criminal coercive measures by the West Lake Police in accordance with the law because he is suspected of multiple thefts.

This result also made the owner, Mr. Cui, very grateful.

According to the Qianjiang Evening News·Hour News, the reporter learned from the police that Mr. Cui is from Jiangsu, in his 30s, and he and his wife came to Zhejiang to play around the Chinese New Year. Originally, he had the habit of buying lottery tickets. When Mr. Cui was playing near the West Lake, he bought lottery tickets at a lottery shop in Shangcheng District out of convention.

“When he bought it, he didn’t think about winning the lottery. He bought the lottery ticket and traveled to other cities in Zhejiang. It was only during the trip that he found out that the lottery ticket he bought had won the jackpot of one million yuan.”

Mr. Cui cherishes this lottery ticket very much. At first, he put it behind the phone case, but he was afraid that the phone would be stolen, so he finally decided to put it in the wallet, which is safer in the car.

Unexpectedly, I was in a hurry to go to the hotel that day and forgot to lock the car door, which gave the thief an opportunity to take advantage of it.

What will the suspect who stole the 1 million lottery ticket face?

Some people envy Mr. Cui’s good luck, “This matter can be made into a movie.”

Some people also said that the suspect Wang “thought he had reached the pinnacle of his life, but the pinnacle of his life that he stole was a dream after all.”

Some people want to ask, how much is Wang’s case worth, and what will he face next?

According to the “Interpretation on Several Issues Concerning the Specific Application of Law in the Trial of Theft Cases” issued by the Supreme People’s Court,“Priceable payment certificates, securities, and negotiable papers that are bearer and not reported as lost, regardless of whether they can be cashed in time, shall be calculated based on the face value and the yields, bonuses, prizes, etc. “.

Zhu Jun, a lawyer from Zhejiang Wang Jianjun Law Firm, explained,The stolen amount of the lottery ticket should be composed of the face value of the lottery ticket itself plus the amount of prize redemption. Once the lottery is won, the more you win, the heavier the penalty.

According to the Qianjiang Evening News·Hour News, Wang Jianfeng, a lawyer from Zhejiang Gaoting Law Firm, told reporters that the lottery is quite special, divided into those who won the prize and those who did not.The lottery ticket in this case has won a lottery and is a valuable subject matter with property attributes.In this case, the behavior of the criminal suspect Wang can reflect that the purpose of subjectively illegal possession of property is already very clear.Can be judged as theft. From the perspective of sentencing, the sentencing standards for theft in Zhejiang Province,400,000 yuan or more shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not less than 10 years,Then the theft of 1 million is likely to be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Ni Zhimin, partner of Beijing Yingke (Hangzhou) Law Firm, believes thatWang has redeemed the prize after stealing the lottery, which is equivalent to actually obtaining 1 million yuan in cash due to the theft.According to the law, he should be sentenced according to the standard of the theft amount of 1 million yuan. The amount of theft is particularly huge,shall be punished with imprisonment for not less than ten years and life imprisonment: “If the suspect knew it was a 1 million lottery ticket after the theft but did not claim the prize, then I personally think that the amount stolen cannot be calculated as 1 million. But this point is very clear in this case, Wang has already claimed the prize. “