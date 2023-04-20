«The 15-point penalty is not justified». Judgment on Thursday – breaking latest news

Of Ariadne Ravelli

Attorney General Taucer, who represents the prosecution, accepts a point of the defense: “Unfoundedness with respect to the points inflicted” and it is hoped that it will be remodulated in a new judgment in the Court of Appeal. What can happen now

The hearing ended with a bang after three hours Juventus capital gains case

before the Coni Guarantee Board. The operative part of the sentence will arrive only on Thursday or, at best, on Friday: but in the meantime the attorney general of sport Ugo Taucer – who represents “the prosecution” – provides a gigantic assist to the Juventus club because he shares the thesis of the defenses according to which “there is a lack of motivation and an unfoundedness” with regard to the 15-point penalty. And he hopes that it will return to the Federal Court of Appeals to remodel it. Which almost certainly means reducing it.

What did the Attorney General of Sports say «From the point of view of the behavior of the federal prosecutor’s office (therefore of Giuseppe Chiné) – begins Taucer – I have no observations that can be made. The work of the federal prosecutor’s office was corrected and shared in the judgment by the Court of Appeal. From this point of view I would like to state that the opposing party’s arguments do not hit the point, indeed some of these have entered into the merits and I would consider confirming the accusatory hypothesis. And I am therefore pronouncing for the rejection of the requests of Juve’s lawyers. Compared instead to the application of article 4 (the one concerning disloyalty), I fear that there is actually groundlessness with respect to the points imposed on the team and that there is a deficiency that I hope will be evaluated in a new judgment”. Then back to the Court of Appeal.

The system holds up but no sanction Now the Board of Guarantee can of course decide otherwise from the prosecution (basically this is what also happened in the Federal Court of Appeal) but the prosecutor’s argument (which lasted a total of 3 minutes) combined with the two abundant hours of discussions by the defense would seem to direct the proceeding towards a referral to the Federal Court of Appeals. However, it is up to the Guarantee College to decide: it is now meeting in chambers and the sentence will arrive, in all probability, tomorrow (someone even says Friday so as not to disturb the team on the pitch tomorrow). See also Football, official: UEFA abolishes the away goal rule

In essence, the attorney general for sport did not want to replace the federal prosecutor which, however, confirmed the setting: including, one imagines (because he didn’t argue it), therefore, the question of the revocation and the times of the procedure that were respected. He disallowed eight runs out of nine defenses, but conceded one.

What happens now? If the College follows the auspices of the prosecution there could be a annulment of the judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal with postponement or the Board could only ask for better reasons as to how we arrived at -15. Hypothesis, but it is pure academia: if the new Court of Appeal were to go and reformulate the sentence however, it should take into account the principle of afflictiveness, then establish it on the basis of the new ranking. But at this point it is better to wait before launching into predictions.

The start of the hearing: third parties out The president Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli in joint sections, with the presidents of the respective sections Vito Branca, Attilio Zimatore, Massimo Zaccheo and Dante D’Alessio after a brief council session, immediately declared the third parties inadmissible, the Napoli Maradona club association, represented by the lawyer Enrico Lubrano, who asked to be admitted to the trial to argue that Juventus’ title should be revoked, and the Taranto Gigi Buffon association which instead wanted to form itself in support of the black and whites. Therefore, only the heavyweights remain in the field. The defenses of Juventus (lawyers Maurizio Bellacosa, Nino Paolantonio, Angelo Clarizia, Davide Sangiorgio, Nicola Apa, Flavia Tortorella) with the president Gianluca Ferrero to assist, and on the other side, the attorney general. There is no FIGC, because the president Gravina chose not to appear in the proceedings, which – also due to the brevity of Taucer’s intervention – seemed to take place without the prosecution. See also La Voghe also flies with the goals of the defense Gabrielli: here is the secret

The defenses It was Juventus who summarized Juventus’ position and therefore summarized all nine reasons for the appealBellacosa lawyer: «I start from that painful evening of last January 20 when after the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal there was a common unusual reaction of surprise and disbelief that touched everyone: a surprise that was linked to the singularity of this sentence that seemed anomalous to everyone». From here begins the list of anomalies. «It is a sentence full of errors, and we ask for its annulment. Ours are not quibbles, formalisms, but we complain about basic violations. We are not interested in political solutions, but in points of law». Meanwhile, it is disputed that the capital gains (“in any case irrelevant, only 3.6% of revenues”) have ever brought an advantage on the field, a benefit, quite the opposite: if the capital gains were dictated by financial and non-technical reasons then would have been against the interests of the team.” And then all the well-known themes are touched upon: the one on which we dwelled the most was that of the inadmissibility of the revocation, on which the lawyers Paolantonio and Clarizia also focused. Meanwhile, the facts were not new (“But in the Turin papers is there evidence that confirms that the value of the players has been inflated? No. Nothing that could allow revocation”), nor can the “intentionality” that it would open up to a sort of trial of intentions. Finally, reference is made to the Coni Code of Justice for which revocation is permitted only for “error of fact”.

The defenses then point out that the club was convicted of a “fraudulent system” which was not in the initial disputes, the “thema decidendum” has changed. «A fraudulent system from the outset, no one had ever contested it before. This is the thesis of the Turin prosecutors but not of the sporting proceeding ». Again: it was underlined that article 4 (disloyalty) in the referral was not contested by the company but only by its executives, that the Covisoc note blew up the process and that the penalty of -15 («reformatio in peius» twice, says Bellacosa) was not motivated. And on this last point, as mentioned, even the prosecutor surprisingly agreed. See also Chinese staff air volleyball championship kicks off in Jiaxing_Zhejiang Online

Eve The debate began punctually at 2.40 pm, in the guarantee panel “at” Coni (but it is a completely independent body), those present: the defenses of the company and of the executives referred, by Lambs a Paraticiand the president of Juventus, Gianluca Ferrero arrived to lead the company right after the capital gains tsunami, while the Board meets in joint sections, and in addition to the president Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli is made up of the presidents of the other sections. There is no FIGC that could have intervened ad aiuvandum of the accusation supported by ugo taucerAttorney General of Sports, but the president Gravina has decided not to turn himself in, staying out of purely matters of law (since an administrative management is being evaluated which was not decisive for the registration in the Juve championship). What is the guarantee college The Board of Guarantee decides on grounds of legitimacy, that is, that the law and its procedures have been respected, but can also intervene «for omitted or insufficient reasons regarding a decisive point». In the end, it will be able to confirm the penalty (at which point, once the course in sports justice is closed, the club could appeal to the Tar), annul it in its entirety or refer the trial to the Court of Appeal for a new evaluation. In that case the 15 points would currently be returned.

The other process However, there is a fundamental question: what relationship will the two proceedings on Juve have, this one and the one on salary maneuvers and the bis capital gains for which the investigations have just concluded? Formally none, but the dispute is disloyalty for both. And somehow the judges could take this into account.