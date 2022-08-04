Original title: 15-year-old “little giant” Zhang Ziyu scored 62 points and led the Shandong women’s basketball team to win the championship

Zhang Ziyu led the Shandong team to complete the reversal.Screenshot of the Beijing News live video

The Beijing News On August 4, the 2022 National U15 Youth Basketball League Women’s Finals kicked off in Yantai, Shandong. Shandong Expressway narrowly defeated Changzhou Sports School 79-77 and won the championship in this category. Shandong team’s main center, the “little giant” Zhang Ziyu, who is 2.23 meters tall, played in 3 quarters and scored 62 points and 13 rebounds, becoming the team’s first contributor to the championship.

In the previous group match, Shandong Expressway defeated Changzhou Sports School 64-49. After the two teams met in the final, the Changzhou team took the lead after the start with a fiery outside touch. “I need you to stick to her (Zhang Ziyu).” When the game was suspended, Changzhou coach Yang Qian asked the players. Even so, Zhang Ziyu’s inside attack was still unsolved. She scored 14 points in the first quarter to help the Shandong team “bite” the score. In the second quarter, the Changzhou team took advantage of Zhang Ziyu’s absence to change sides with a 45-31 lead.

Zhang Ziyu is 2.23 meters tall.

In the second half, Zhang Ziyu continued to dominate the inside line, while the Changzhou team failed to continue the outside touch in the first half, and the Shandong team finally won the championship with a 2-point advantage.

In the third and fourth finals that ended earlier, Beijing Shougang lost to Linzi Snow Palace 53-72.

