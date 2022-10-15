According to the official website of the International Shooting Sports Federation, in the shooting (pistol) World Championships held in Cairo, Egypt, on the 14th local time, Huang Yuting, a 16-year-old Chinese player, won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle and won another for the Chinese team. 1 seat at the Paris Olympics.

This year’s World Championships will distribute 32 qualifications for the Paris Olympics in 10 Olympic events, with the top four in 8 individual events. According to the rules, each association can get at most one place in each individual event, and the places will be extended when the first four players from the same association appear.

This is Huang Yuting’s first time participating in an international competition. She played well in the women’s 10-meter air rifle knockout stage, ranking first with 264.5 rings in 25 rounds, 3.2 rings higher than second-ranked American Weiss. The gold medal match is between the top two in the knockout round. The game adopts the “grab 16” rule; two players face off in a single match, the higher scorer will get 2 points, the lower scorer will not score, and the tie will score 1 point each. Huang Yuting took the lead with 14 points. But then Weiss tied the score with steady play. In the crucial serve, Weiss made a 10.6 ring and took the lead in scoring 16 points with a score of 0.3 beyond Huang Yuting, winning 16:14. Huang Yuting won the silver medal, securing an Olympic seat for the Chinese team. Another Chinese player, Zhang Yu, took the bronze medal.

This World Championship is the first Paris Olympic qualifying match for the Chinese shooting team (pistol project). The team has previously held 6 World Championship trials. In the finalized lineup, “post-00s” players accounted for more than half of them. This World Championship will provide them with valuable training opportunities.

