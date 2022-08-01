Original title: The 16th Provincial Games｜The Lincang delegation made good news frequently

In the youth group competition of the 16th Yunnan Games, Lincang athletes fought tenaciously and bravely competed for the first place. At present, the four events of archery, shooting, boxing and judo have been completed. Lincang athletes have won 11 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 13 bronze medals, with 511 points, ranking fifth in the gold medal list and fourth in the medal list. 4th in the group overall score.

Among them, the archery event won 8 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals, with 200 points; the shooting event won 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals, with 192 points; boxing won 1 gold medal and 6 silver medals , 2 bronze medals, 76 points; Judo won 1 silver medal, 3 bronze medals, 43 points.

The medal list of the youth group of the 16th Yunnan Games

The standings of the youth group of the 16th Yunnan Games

Lincang City selected a total of 216 athletes and 44 auxiliary personnel to participate in the youth group of the 16th Yunnan Games in archery, shooting, track and field, boxing, weightlifting, judo, wrestling, swimming, martial arts routines, martial arts Sanda, table tennis, tennis. , football and other 13 events.

The archery competition was held in Hongta District, Yuxi City from July 16 to 23, 2022. Lincang City sent 39 athletes to participate, and won a total of 8 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals, with 200 points.

The shooting competition will be held in Hongta District, Yuxi City from July 20 to 29, 2022. Lincang City sent 40 athletes to participate, and won 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals, with 192 points.

The boxing match will be held in Hongta District, Yuxi City from July 23 to 30, 2022. Lincang City sent 17 athletes to participate and won 1 gold medal, 6 silver medals and 2 bronze medals, with 76 points.

The Judo competition will be held in Hongta District, Yuxi City from July 23 to 29, 2022. Lincang City sent 24 athletes to participate, and won 1 silver medal and 3 bronze medals, with 43 points.

We hope that the athletes who are competing and will participate in the competition will be able to overcome difficulties and become more and more courageous, fully demonstrate their competitive level and good sportsmanship, and let youth bloom brilliantly in the unremitting struggle.