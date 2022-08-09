Original title: The 16th Yunnan Provincial Games opened in Yuxi, and Diqing men’s basketball team made a good start

On the evening of August 8, the 16th Yunnan Games opened at the Yuxi Plateau Sports Center. The delegation from our state participated in the admission ceremony, and Yu Guifen, deputy governor of the state people’s government and head of the delegation, attended the opening ceremony.

The cultural and sports performance of the opening ceremony was based on the theme of “Dream Flying, Moving Forward”. The three opening chapters of “South of Colorful Clouds”, “Jasper Qingxi” and “Flying Dreams” were slowly opened in a warm atmosphere. The emblem of the 16th Provincial National Games “Keeping pace with the times” is based on blue birds, auspicious clouds and orange-yellow streamers, and the overall shape is similar to the number “16”; the theme slogan is “National Games, Advance Forward”; ” expresses good wishes and expectations with singing; the mascot “Xiaoyu” integrates elements of Yuxi’s nature, history, culture and other aspects, and the overall image is smart, cute and full of vitality.

In the Provincial Games, our state sent 117 athletes to participate in the youth group basketball, football, boxing, Wushu Sanda, track and field, archery, judo, seven major events and 34 small events.

On August 8, on the first day of the five-a-side basketball match of the 16th Yunnan Provincial Games (Youth Group), the men’s A-B team in our state defeated the Xishuangbanna representative team 69-67 in a group match. The first victory of our state’s five-man men’s basketball team in this Provincial Games is also the first victory of the basketball event on the first day.

At 4:20 p.m. that day, with the referee’s whistle, the Diqing team immediately entered the state. The players cooperated tacitly, stealing accurately, defending closely, attacking sharply, dribbling, passing, and laying up in one go, just a few minutes. The 6-0 score ignited the atmosphere of the scene, and the audience burst into applause.

After winning the score 28-19 in the first half, the opponent was not to be outdone, adjusted the state of man-marking defense, launched a counterattack, you chased after me, and gradually shortened the score. When you come and go, the two teams feel overwhelmed, each other for three points, and the wonderful moments detonate the atmosphere of the scene time and time again. After fierce competition, we narrowly won. (Lu Rong chases Ma)