On the evening of August 6, the opening ceremony of the 17th Shaanxi Games was held in Yulin Sports Center.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s CongressLiu GuozhongAnnouncing the opening. Zhao Yide, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, delivered an opening speech. Xu Xinrong, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Zhao Gang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Yan’an Municipal Party Committee, Li Chunlin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, Zhuang Changxing, Dai Zhengshe, Guo Dawei, Deputy Directors of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, etc. attended the opening ceremony. Fang Guanghua, Vice Governor and Director of the Organizing Committee of the 17th Provincial Games, presided over the opening ceremony. Zhang Xiaoguang, secretary of the Yulin Municipal Party Committee, delivered a welcome speech.

At the Yulin Sports Center that night, the lights were blooming, the voices were full of people, and the atmosphere was warm.

At 19:30, the opening ceremony officially began, and the mighty and upright honor guards walked into the stadium vigorously, guarding the bright five-star red flag. Accompanied by the rhythmic “Athlete’s March”, the Shaanxi Provincial Games Flag Team, the 17th Provincial Games Flag Team and the Referee Representative Team walked past the rostrum in turn, followed by 44 Athlete representatives from each delegation came from various cities (districts), provincial departments and many colleges and universities in the province.

After the entrance ceremony, the audience stood up and sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China. The bright five-star red flag rose slowly in the majestic national anthem. Afterwards, along with the melody of the 17th Provincial Games, the flag of the Shaanxi Provincial Games and the 17th Provincial Games were raised at the venue.

20:28,Liu GuozhongAnnouncement: the opening of the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games. Immediately, the audience was boiling, with applause and cheers for a long time.

In his speech, Zhao Yide expressed warm congratulations on the opening of the current Provincial Games on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government. He said that the Provincial Games is the sports arena with the highest standard, largest scale and the strongest radiation and driving effect in our province. It is hoped that all departments of the Organizing Committee and Yulin City will organize and serve with enthusiasm, all coaches and referees will abide by and maintain a good competition order, and the athletes will vigorously promote the Olympic spirit and the Beijing Winter Olympics spirit, work hard, climb the peak, and win the competition. The style, the level of competition, and the good results in the competition inspire the people of the province to further emancipate their minds, reform and innovate, make persistent efforts, and strive to write a new chapter of high-quality development in Shaanxi.

The athlete representative Wang Jiahui, the coach representative Chang Ge, and the referee representative Xu Chun took oaths respectively, saying that they would strictly abide by and implement the competition rules and regulations, and show good sportsmanship and morality.

Afterwards, a large-scale cultural and sports performance with the theme of “Chasing Dreams and Revealing a New Chapter” was staged brilliantly. Chapters such as “Flying Dreams”, “Crossing the Mountains and Rivers”, “Tide Burning Tonight”, “The Age of Struggle” and “The Future” were staged one after another. The huge LED screen, light and shadow effects, and actors’ performances were perfectly integrated, allowing the audience to appreciate the natural beauty of Yulin, The humanistic beauty of northern Shaanxi and the beauty of the Sanqin era.

At about 21:19, the exciting torch relay and the main torch lighting ceremony began. Under the spotlight, Shaanxi wrestler Jing Ruixue, shooter Guo Wenjun, Tokyo Olympic women’s hammer throw runner-up Wang Zheng, rower Yang Cuiping, and 2012 London Olympics diving double three-meter springboard champion Qin Kai passed the torch in turn. Finally, Bai Yuming, the athlete who won the 100th gold medal in the history of the Chinese diving team’s World Championships, lit the main torch tower of the 17th Provincial Games.

At 21:25, the opening ceremony of the 17th Provincial Games ended successfully in the warm atmosphere set off by the theme song “Let’s Travel Together” and a splendid fireworks show.

Before the opening ceremony,Liu GuozhongZhao Yide and other leaders met with the province’s advanced units of mass sports, advanced individual representatives and representatives of Shaanxi athletes who won gold medals at the 14th National Games and representatives of the province’s sports system.

This year’s Provincial Games has set up three groups: youth group, mass group and college student group, with 38 major competitions and 815 minor competitions, with a total of 15,000 athletes, coaches and referees. The Games will close on August 11.