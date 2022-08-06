Beautiful melody, dynamic singing, wonderful performances… On the evening of August 6, the Yulin Sports Center Stadium was full of brilliance, and the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games was grandly opened here. This is a grand event to test the development of the province’s sports undertakings and national fitness, a grand event to show the new image of Yulin, a pearl on the plug, and a grand event for Xi’an athletes to strive for great achievements and climb to new heights.

Warm-up performance



Xi’an singer sings pride

At night, Yulin is full of stars, fire trees and silver flowers. For the first time, the Provincial Games came out of Guanzhong to northern Shaanxi. Before the opening ceremony, the performance of Zuo Huiqi’s “I Came From the Sky” by Xuanniao shocked the audience. The lyrics were majestic, the tune was passionate, the melody was down-to-earth, the accompaniment and the song splendid each other, coming from the Yellow River to Huahua. The basic content of Longzhan’s heroism is sublimated into the great spirit and spirit of the Chinese nation. The Voice of Nature not only sings the indomitable character of Shaanxi people, but also sings the pride of our old Shaanxi.

The Black Bird Band has been rooted in the land of Sanqin for a long time and has created a large number of rock songs with the characteristics of Shaanxi culture. Zuo Huiqi, the lead singer of the band, joined the performance lineup at the opening ceremony. “I was very excited. During the performance, I had to play big drums, suonas, and sings on the big boat. It can be said that all my skills were used. Playing cowhide drums is physical work. Before the rehearsal, my whole body hurt, and I had to wear antique-style clothes. In addition to the hot weather, water can be squeezed out of the underwear every time we come down. Although it is very difficult, we all insisted on it. At the opening ceremony, we used the melody to express the new atmosphere of Shaanxi people’s innovation and hard work, and used the rhythm to play the essence of the new era of Shaanxi people. With qi and spirit, we sing the lasting heroism of our Chinese nation with singing, all the hard work in the past is worth it!”

Chasing dreams

Dreams light up the land of Sanqin

The cultural and sports performance at the opening ceremony of the 17th National Games of the Province “Chasing Dreams and Initiating a New Chapter” includes: the preface “Flying Dreams”, the first chapter “Crossing the Mountains and Rivers”, the middle chapter “The Tide Burns Tonight”, the second chapter “The Age of Struggle”, and the epilogue “The Future” The Covenant”. Under the stars in the sky, a young man in white appeared in the center of the venue, holding the wish star light in his palm, and the “Shimao Ancient City” winding out under his feet confirmed the origin of the blue thread on the road, and also inspired the young man’s will to move forward. Moving forward, moving forward, the young generation in white will grow into the builders needed by the motherland. The wish stars in their palms will gather together and condense into a colorful movement of building a modern and powerful country. A round of rising sun is about to burst out, the teenagers run as much as they can, fall and get up, fall behind and continue to chase, weightlifting, rowing, football… Athletes are sweating, these scenes illustrate the spirit of sports.

In the vast Mu Us Desert, the bright red party flag fluttered high, and they struggled to move in the wind and sand, carrying a car on their shoulders and pulling a green hope. There is also a commando team, a group of flower season girls who use the desert as a battlefield, shed sweat, sow hope, and cultivate an oasis that thrives. Sports create an inexhaustible source of happiness, and sports shape the endless imagination of life and life. The hot air balloons in the air came slowly with laughter; the elderly model team in the city came with smiles; the Xintianyou on Geliangliang was bold and agitated; the sports melodies between urban and rural areas were colorful. Yangko, twist up! Waist drum, hit it up! National fitness, a better life, and a harmonious society make people infinitely happy and forge ahead.

Passing the torch

Pass the torch and struggle

Green ecology, great beauty in Shaanxi. Lotus with dew, raindrop pond. The tender young buds are quietly sprouting, the elegant cranes are flying down, and the white-clothed young chasing dreams are here to seek up and down, and let their dreams fly. The pattern of welcoming guests with a smile was finally set as the gate of the ancient city of Yulin, and loudly declared: New era, here we come! With the attitude of running, there is an inextinguishable fire in his heart, and the light of hope in his eyes, Xintianyou reverberates in the high sky, and the children of Sanqin are searching on the river, living up to their youth, their youth, and the new era.

Passing down the fire and fighting, they also came, holding a burning torch in their hands, Jing Ruixue, the runner-up in wrestling at the London Olympics, Guo Wenjun, who won two consecutive Olympic shooting championships in Beijing and London, Wang Zheng, the runner-up in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics, and the Athens Olympics. Yang Cuiping, the fourth place in rowing, Qin Kai, the two-time Olympic diving champion in Beijing and London, and Bai Yuming, the world champion diving champion, pass one by one, one stick after another, conveying the vitality of life, the power of example, and the future. I hope that the torch on the Torch Tower of the 17th Shaanxi Games will finally be lit. This is the torch of sports, the torch of health, the torch of prosperity…

Climb to the top



Xi’an athletes forge ahead

The 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games is hosted by the Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government and undertaken by the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau and the Yulin Municipal People’s Government. There are 28 major events including track and field, football, and wrestling, 766 minor events, and 910 gold medals. It is expected that there will be 11,500 participating athletes, 1,300 team leaders and coaches, and 1,300 referees. The competition schedule of this event is divided into four stages, and the first three stages of competition tasks have been completed.

In recent years, Xi’an has thoroughly implemented the national strategy for national fitness, seized the historical opportunity of the 14th National Games, built first-class stadiums and national fitness areas, and trained athletes Qin Kai, Guo Wenjun, Si Yajie, Peng Fei, etc. , has won many good results in domestic competitions. In this Provincial Games, a total of 1,514 athletes from Xi’an City have qualified for the competition, and a sports delegation of 1,850 people including team leaders and coaches has been formed. At the opening ceremony, Xi’an Jianer walked into the venue with his head held high. In the youth group competitions that have been completed, the city’s players have performed outstandingly in badminton, table tennis, volleyball, fencing and other events. The last stage of the competition will continue to move forward and climb to a new height, showing the new achievements of Xi’an’s sports development.

Text/Reporter Wang Ruitu from Yulin/Reporter Li Changjiang