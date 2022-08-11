“Wonderful Provincial Games, Beautiful Life”, on the evening of August 11, the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games ended successfully at the Yulin Sports Center Gymnasium. After 26 days of hard work, the Xi’an sports delegation won a total of 444 gold medals, 213.5 silver medals, and 217 bronze medals, taking the first place in the gold medal list, medal list and total team score. The Xi’an sports delegation also won the Sports Morality Award, achieving both the results of competition and the harvest of spiritual civilization.

The Shaanxi Provincial Games, held every four years, is the largest comprehensive sports meeting in our province. It is a grand event to showcase the youth competitive sports level and national fitness achievements in Shaanxi Province. ‘s event. The 17th National Games was hosted by the provincial government and undertaken by the Provincial Sports Bureau and Yulin Municipal Government. There were 44 delegations, 10,407 athletes, about 2,700 referees, and about 2,300 team leaders, coaches and staff members in Yulin. A total of about 15,000 people. This year’s Provincial Games successfully held 28 major events and 733 minor events for the youth group, 6 major events and 34 minor events for the mass group, and 4 major events and 14 minor events for the college student group. A total of 3,440 games were held. The number of participants exceeded 100,000.

In the 17th Provincial Games, a total of 1,514 athletes from Xi’an were qualified for the competition, and a sports delegation of 1,850 people including team leaders and coaches was formed. Xi’an athletes have outstanding performance in track and field, swimming, basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, fencing and other events, and finally won the first place in the gold medal list, medal list, and team total score. In addition, there are many athletes in the Xi’an team who have reached the level of athlete.

This year’s Provincial Games presents ten highlights: First, the opening ceremony is splendid, and it is unprecedented in terms of specifications, public attention, and social influence; second, the number of participating athletes reaches 10,000, a record high; third, a total of 38 The number of major sports also hit a record high; fourth, the three major sports and other sports and athletes who reached the level were given double credit cards, which promoted the development of key projects and the emergence of high-end sports seedlings; fifth, the college student group was established for the first time, and the participants The sixth is to reform the competition method of the mass group, and the national fitness continues to develop in depth; the seventh is that the competition style and anti-doping work have achieved practical results, and the competition is more fair and equitable; 9. The performance of the competition has improved significantly, and the foundation of sports reserve talents is more solid and solid; Through the experience of the competition, the goal of holding the Provincial Games wonderfully and successfully has been achieved.

A new era of chasing dreams and a new chapter of provincial sports. The closing ceremony of the 17th Provincial Games not only held cultural and sports performances, but the organizing committee also awarded the “Sports Morality Award” and “Future” to the winning delegations, athletes and coaches. Star” and “Bole Award”, the Xi’an delegation won the Sportsmanship Award, and many Xi’an players and coaches won the “Future Star” and “Bole Award”. The flags of Yulin City and Weinan City will be handed over. The next Provincial Games will be held in Weinan City, and the Provincial Games will begin to enter the “Weinan Time”.

Text / Special Yulin Correspondent Wang Ruitu / Special Yulin Correspondent Li Changjiang