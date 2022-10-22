Original title: 19-year-old teenager key rebounds + blocks to win recognition Guo Shiqiang: Winning mainly depends on three points

Guo Shiqiang Command Source: Xinhua News Agency

On the evening of October 22, Beijing time, the 2022-23 CBA regular season continued in the sixth round. Beijing Shougang Men’s Basketball Team failed to score a point in overtime. In the end, Guangzhou Long-Lions Men’s Basketball Team defeated Beijing Shougang Men’s Basketball Team 71-66, winning 2 consecutive victories and returning to 50% (3 wins and 3 losses); Beijing team won 3 consecutive victories end.

“This game was a difficult victory. Indeed, we also made a lot of difficult preparations before the game, because the Beijing team is a traditional strong team.” Guo Shiqiang said after the game: “I also told the players before the game, This game is a defensive battle. Sure enough, the score today is not high. We can still win the game with 71 points. It is still overtime, because the Beijing team is a good defensive team, and our team is also very concerned about it now. Defensively, so this game is a defensive contest.”

“To win the game today, the first point is to rely on rebounding. We grabbed 25 offensive rebounds. This is achieved today by the enthusiasm of the whole team, because rebounding was our weakness before, including our The height is not very high, so the first point today is to win on the rebound.” Guo Shiqiang believes that winning the game mainly depends on three points, he said: “The second point today is the execution of the players, and the change in defense and the final result. The execution of defense, everyone has done very well. The third point is the quality of will. In the fourth quarter, including overtime, the physical energy consumption is very large. Our team’s fighting spirit and will quality have done very well on the court today. , those three points made us win the game.”

Guangzhou team teenager Cui Yongxi played 35 minutes today and got 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. His performance after the game also won the recognition of coach Guo Shiqiang.

“Xiao Cui has been in relatively good form in the last two games. He didn’t do very well in the first few games. He couldn’t do what the coach asked for on the court. But after the summary of these two games, the concentration and execution ability of the two games. He has improved a bit, so his condition is very good.” Guo Shiqiang said: “The most important thing is that he has more requirements on defense. Although he only scored 4 points today, he did a good job on defense. The last two crucial games Offensive rebounds and two blocks are very helpful to our team, very important, I hope he can continue to focus, he is still very young, only 19 years old this year, he still has a lot of space, give these young people a lot of space. In a few years, the players will improve a lot, so I hope he can maintain this state.”

