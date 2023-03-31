A phase of the 1978 Cup Winners’ Cup Final Cantù-Bologna – da:wikipedia.org

Article by John Manenti

Until the beginning of the new millennium, basketball too, like football, could boast three continental competitions for clubs along the same lines, namely Champions Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup (reserved for the respective national championship and cup winners…), in addition to the Korac Cupcounterpart of the UEFA football cup, before the “Revolution” which led to the establishment of the Euroleague as an extension of the Champions Cup and to the suppression of the other two aforementioned Events, replaced by the Eurocup …

And also in basketball, as well as in football, the Italian formations proved themselves well – just think of the 10 consecutive Finals in Varese in the Champions Cup covering the entire 70s – as well as Cantù and Milan were the only two clubs to challenge each other in the Final of the same Event in 1983 (like Juventus and Milan in the Champions League 20 years later …), while the Finals were much more frequent”all Italian” in Coppa Korac (in the same way as what happened in the UEFA Cup …), given that the case occurred in four circumstances.

But to be able to boast the privilege of having been there the first competition ever to have two teams from the Bel Paese contending for a Continental Trophy was the Cup Winners’ Cup which in the 1977-’78 edition saw Pallacanestro Cantù and Virtus Bologna qualify for the final roundcombined with their respective sponsors Gabetti and Sinudyne, a tournament which, moreover, had already proved to be a conquering ground for the Italian teams since its inception, which took place in 1967 with Ignis Varese to win the inaugural editionfollowed by the statements of the Fides Napoli in 1970, the two consecutive successes (1971-’72) of Simmenthal Milano, with Milan still a protagonist in 1976 under the Cinzano brand and then tap to Cantù, “license plate Forst”, established itself in 1977, narrowly beating (87-86) Radniki Belgrade in the Final in Palma de Mallorcaafter eliminating holders Milan in the semifinals …

Here, therefore, that Cantù appears at the starting line of the following edition as reigning champion, which allows her direct access to the group stagewhile Virtus Bologna must pass the preliminary round – registered not as winners of the Italian Cup, as this tournament did not take place from 1975 to 1983, but as finalists in the Playoffs Scudetto, defeated by Varese – succeeding in the enterprise despite the not an easy combination against the Greeks of Olympiakos, recovering thanks to 78-61 at the “PalaDozza” of Piazza Azzarita the defeat for 72-78 suffered on the way to Piraeus.

With eight clubs left in the race, they are the same divided into two groups of four teams each facing each other in an Italian round with round-trip races he sees the first composed of Cantù and the French of Caen, the Dutch of Den Bosch and the Yugoslavs of Rijekawhile to hinder the path of Virtus Bologna are Barcelona, ​​Steaua Bucharest and the Swedes of Sodertaljewith the top two from each group qualifying for the cross-over semi-finals…

The Cantù team coached by coach Arnaldo Taurisano mortgages access to the semifinals at the end of the first leg, given that the 89-82 home success against Caen on his debut is followed by just as many external successes in Holland and Yugoslaviaso that the only defeat suffered in France for 101-91 does not affect the final first place with 5 victories to their account, given that Caen pays for the setback remedied on the Rijeka fieldmoreover, the only success of the latter …

More complicated the path of Virtus Bologna, which relies on the support of the friendly public obtaining as many victories in the three home rounds, where both Catalans (89-72) and Swedes (92-90) and Romanians pay duty, against which the a large success for 99-76 guarantees first place in the Group with 4 wins and 2 defeatsthanks to the stop imposed on Barcelona by the surprising Scandinavians.

And so, for the second consecutive season, they are two Italian teams to access the semi-finals, but this time, having won their respective Groups, the fratricidal challenge is safe at this point of the Tournamentwith Cantù paired up with Barcelona and Virtus Bologna in Caen with the first leg scheduled for 8 March 1978 which sees the Bolognese, led by Coach Dan Peterson, beat Caen by a wide margin (98-78) on the friend parquet, in the meantime Cantù limits the damage with a defeat (87-90) by just 3 points per “Palau Blaugrana” of the Catalan capitallargely remediable to the return expected in a week in Lombardy …

And, in fact, so it is, with the quintet from Cantù expertly led by Pierluigi Marzorati to give Barcelona the same gap (97-77) of 20 points with which Virtus Bologna had liquidated the French, who are left with the platonic satisfaction of reducing the overall gap between the two matches having won 86-80, so that the first continental Final between teams from the Bel Paese is beautiful and packaged and, to meet the two supporters, the European Federation decides to move its seat, originally fixed in Tel Aviv, to the far more easily accessible”pale” from Milan …

Appointment therefore in the Lombard capital for on the evening of 28 March 1978 where, with the direction of the race entrusted to the French Yvan Mainini and the Spanish Carlos Bagué (perhaps not by chance of the same nationality as the two teams eliminated in the semifinals …), the players of Gabetti Cantù and Sonudyne Virtus Bologna must wait until 21:30 with respect to the established time of 21:15 for the tap-off as the delay is in relation to being able to allow access to the Palazzetto for a group of Emilian fans whose bus had been stuck in Milanese traffic, with the two technicians lining up as initial quintet Marzorati, Fabrizio Della Fiori, Renzo Tombolato, Franco Meneghel and the American Hart Wingo for Trophy holders e Carlo Caglieris, Gianni Bertolotti, Renato Villalta and the Americans Terry Driscoll and John Roche for challengers.

After a balanced start, Cantù begins to take a slight margin of advantage shortly after 9′ of the first half of the game, thanks to a very attentive defense and the shooting precision of an inspired Della Fiori (already at 18 at halftime …) so as to dig a gap of 14 points (42-28) in the 16th minutebefore Bologna manages to “come back” in match with an 8-0 run that sends the two teams into the locker room with a score of 42-36 in favor of Gabetti, while on the other hand Sinudyne pays for the negative performance of Roche, author of only 4 points, despite having scored the -6 basket at the halftime siren …

At the start of the second half, Peterson’s quintet seems able to mend the gap definitively, above all thanks to a regenerated Villalta who increases the consistency of his presence on the parquet in terms of both points and rebounds, but it is an illusion of short duration, since little by little here is that Cantù is back in control of the match, moving ahead by 12 lengths (68-56 in the 29th minute)except that Della Fiori (his total points will be 26 in the end …) runs into the fourth foul, so as to induce Taurisano to call him back to the bench, circumstance immediately exploited by Bologna thanks to Bertolotti’s winning baskets (in the end “Top Scorer” of the match closing at 27 points …) and a rediscovered Roche is in close contact in an instant (71-72) when there are 7′ left to the siren.

And when Villalta scores the overtaking basket (76-74 in the 36th minute) in Taurisano there is no other choice than to send Della Fiori back to the field, a move that bears fruit with the “against overtaking” which sees the two teams entering the last minute of the game with a score of 84-82 in favor of the canturiniwith the possibility of rebalancing the fate of the match still entrusted to Villalta, whose conclusion however hits the iron and, on the rebound, Marzorati and the now 33-year-old Charlie Recalcati freeze the ballwhile conceding to Bologna the last shot by Roche 4″ from the siren that does not find the retina …

For Cantù it is the second consecutive triumph, to which he will add a third the following year by beating the Dutch side Den Bosch 83-73 in the Final – so as to equal the identical trio of affirmations captured from 1973 to 1975 in the Korac Cup – before living the highest moment in its history with the two consecutive European Cups in the two-year period 1982-’83while Bologna is forced to wait until 1990 to celebrate its first Continental Trophy, winning the Cup Winners’ Cup 79-74 against Real Madrid in the Final, before experiencing its own “Golden Period” straddling the turn of the century with four Euroleague Finals in 6 seasons, with the equal outcome of two victories and as many defeats …