THE 1982 SWEDEN GRAND PRIX WHICH GAVE TAKAZUMI KATAYAMA THE ONLY SUCCESS IN THE 500 CLASS – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

The year was 1975 when Hideko Kanaya, riding the Yamaha, gave Japan the first victory in its motorcycle history in the 500 class, imposing itself in the Austrian Grand Prix. Since that day, exactly May 4, the centaurs of the Rising Sun have definitely aimed for the top step of the podium also in the premier class, as has already happened in the lower engine capacities, but succeeding a second time only seven years later, on 8 August 1982, when on the Swedish track of Anderstorp the enormous honor went to Takazumi Katayama.

Yes, Takayama, who was born on 16 April 1951 into a Korean family and who began racing on two wheels in 1969, competing in the 125cc class in the Japanese junior championship. AND if between 1971 and 1973 he conquered three national titles in 125, 250 and 350, Yamaha set their sights on him, making him debut in the world championship in 1974when in the quarter-litre, he made his debut with a sensational third time in qualifying at his debut in Holland, then climbing on the third step of the podium in Belgium behind Kent Andersson and Dieter Braun, before seize in Sweden, beating Walter Villa, the first of an overall career streak of eleven victories.

Katayama is a daring and impetuous driver, as evidenced by the tragic episode in which he was the protagonist at the Spanish Grand Prix, also in 1974, when, fleeing for victory, he ran over a firefighter who entered the track to rescue Bernard Fau and Patrick Pons, condemning him to death. Nonetheless, after missing the 1975 season when he unsuccessfully tried to race in the United States, the Japanese collects a second and two fourth places in the general standings in the 250 class, to then, between 1976 and 1978, act as leader in the 350 classwhen, with the support of the Yamaha-Europewith the three-cylinder developed by Kent Andersson himself wins the world title in 1977, dominating the season with 5 partial successes, to then finish in second place the following yearwinning in Venezuela and at the Nurburgring by a total of 77 points against Kork Ballington’s 134.

It’s time to focus on the 500 classand after a bankruptcy 1979 spent in the pay of Honda that makes him race with theNR500 with oval pistons, in 1980 Katayama was on the track with a private Suzuki RG, taking a fourth place in Spain, and then return to Honda in 1981 to which he offers his talent for the last five years of his career. And if in 1983 he scored his best year with fifth place in the final standings result of two seconds (Germany and Assen), two thirds (Spain and Sweden), two fourths (Austria and Belgium), two fifths (Monza and Yugoslavia) and a sixth place (Silverstone), denouncing an excellent regularity of performance, the year before, right on that Anderstorp track that he particularly loves and where eight years earlier he obtained the first success of his career, he put his signature on his most beautiful day.

8 August 1982, therefore, when the evening before the 500 race the team Gallina has already celebrated Franco Uncini’s world title with one “spaghetti party“. However, the favorite is Freddie Spencer, a very young Honda phenomenon, who obtained the fastest time in qualifying and who, a few weeks earlier, in Belgium, at 20 years and 196 days old, became the youngest winner in the history of the class, signing a record that will remain unbeaten until the abolition of the class itself. However, Spencer has major problems before departure, when three spark plugs and a battery are replaced at the last minute. All in vain, Spencer was forced to stop in the pits after just one lap.

With Loris Reggiani and Virginio Ferrari already eliminated due to crashes, Randy Mamola leapt to the lead for a lap, then being overtaken by Katayama himself. Marco Lucchinelli and Marc Fontan are in the leading group leading the race, but it is Uncini who makes his way and takes over the Japanese at the head of the race, taking off as is his habit. Lucchinelli was in turn forced to retire, Mamola and Fontan set up a tight challenge for third place, but with ten laps to go the rear sprocket of Uncini’s Suzuki lost all its teeth, putting the Italian on foot and abandoning the race. Katayama flies away, and finally triumphs in front of Mamolawith the battle for third place rewarding Graeme Crosby at the expense of Marc Fontan.

On the best day of his career Takazumi Katayama still doesn’t know that this will be his last victory in the world championship. But do you want to put what satisfaction to be the best of all in the premier class? Also because then, for it to happen again, we will have to wait until 1997, race in Indonesia and applaud a champion by the name of Tadayuki Okada.