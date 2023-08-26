The 19th China University Orienteering Championships Concludes with Exciting Competition and Friendship

The 19th China University Orienteering Championships concluded with great success in Lijiang, China. The week-long event brought together 102 college student teams from across the country for a series of exciting competitions and cultural exchanges.

The final event of the championships was the 100-meter orienteering competition, followed by a closing ceremony held at Lijiang No. 2 Middle School. Participating teams showcased their skills, competed fiercely, and created lasting memories during this unforgettable sports journey.

After seven intense events, the final rankings were announced. Guangdong Institute of Science and Technology and Guangdong Pharmaceutical University emerged as the champions of Group A in the men’s and women’s divisions. Fuzhou Vocational and Technical College claimed victory in both the men’s and women’s divisions of Group B. Guizhou Medical University and Sichuan Tourism College secured the championship titles for the C group in the men’s and women’s divisions respectively. Finally, Tianjin University of Finance and Economics prevailed in the men’s and women’s divisions of Group D.

The top three teams in each group were also recognized. In Group A, Guangdong Pharmaceutical University, Guangdong University of Science and Technology, and Guizhou Medical University claimed the top three spots. Fuzhou Vocational and Technical College, Chongqing Engineering Vocational and Technical College, and Zhejiang Jianshe Vocational and Technical College secured the top three positions in Group B. Group C saw Guizhou Medical University, Sichuan Tourism University, and Zhaoqing University as the top three teams. Lastly, Group D was dominated by Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, Yunnan University for Nationalities, and Guangdong University of Science and Technology.

The successful organization of the championships was made possible through the collaboration of various organizations, including China University Sports Association, China Society of Surveying and Mapping, Lijiang Municipal People’s Government, China University Sports Association Orienteering Branch, Lijiang Education and Sports Bureau, and Yunnan Saike Ruisi Sports Development Co., Ltd. Their meticulous preparation and execution ensured that the event was of a high standard. Lijiang, known for its beauty, provided an ideal setting that enriched the experience of the participants.

Throughout the competition, college students displayed passion, camaraderie, and outstanding performances, strengthening friendships and showcasing the values of hard work. The event not only promoted orienteering as a new and multifaceted sport but also contributed to the development of national fitness and physical education in Lijiang. This integration of sports and education injected new energy into Lijiang’s sports scene and sparked a wave of local fitness enthusiasm.

The 19th China University Orienteering Championships served as a platform for cultural exchange, athletic excellence, and the promotion of sports and education integration. It has left a lasting impact on the participants and the city of Lijiang, and will undoubtedly inspire future generations of college students to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and competition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

