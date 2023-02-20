Home Sports The 19th trip is over! James scored 426 points in his All-Star career and continued to break the record – yqqlm
Sports

The 19th trip is over! James scored 426 points in his All-Star career and continued to break the record – yqqlm

by admin
The 19th trip is over! James scored 426 points in his All-Star career and continued to break the record – yqqlm
2023-02-20 11:22

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: The 19th trip is over! James scored 426 points in his All-Star career and continued to break the record

On February 20, Beijing time, halftime of the All-Star Game ended. James announced his withdrawal from the second half of the game due to a hand injury.

In the first half of the game, James played a total of 14 minutes and scored 13 points, 1 rebound and 4 assists. So far, James has scored 426 points in 19 All-Star trips, continuing to refresh the All-Star scoring record.

All-Star scoring records are as follows:

1. James 426 points

2. Kobe Bryant 290 points

3. Jordan 262 points

4. Abdul-Jabbar 251 points

This year’s All-Star is the 19th time that James has played in the All-Star, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and occupying the first place in NBA history.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and European newspapers

You may also like

The wonderful ending of the National Siege League

Scattered considerations post Frecciarossa Final 8 2023 —...

Tear on waterproof jacket: how to fix it

Zhejiang lottery players won 240 million yuan in...

Happy Casa Brindisi, Key Design new silver sponsor

Stefano Pioli coach of Milan won the Panchina...

Allegri has a replacement in mind

NBA, LeBron stops Gilgeous-Alexander: he likes little and...

Champions: Napoli challenges Eintracht Frankfurt as favorites –...

Charles Leclerc, the secrets of the Ferrari driver...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy