Original title: The 19th trip is over! James scored 426 points in his All-Star career and continued to break the record

On February 20, Beijing time, halftime of the All-Star Game ended. James announced his withdrawal from the second half of the game due to a hand injury.

In the first half of the game, James played a total of 14 minutes and scored 13 points, 1 rebound and 4 assists. So far, James has scored 426 points in 19 All-Star trips, continuing to refresh the All-Star scoring record.

All-Star scoring records are as follows:

1. James 426 points

2. Kobe Bryant 290 points

3. Jordan 262 points

4. Abdul-Jabbar 251 points

This year’s All-Star is the 19th time that James has played in the All-Star, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and occupying the first place in NBA history.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: