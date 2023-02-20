Source: NBA Wide Angle
On February 20, Beijing time, halftime of the All-Star Game ended. James announced his withdrawal from the second half of the game due to a hand injury.
In the first half of the game, James played a total of 14 minutes and scored 13 points, 1 rebound and 4 assists. So far, James has scored 426 points in 19 All-Star trips, continuing to refresh the All-Star scoring record.
All-Star scoring records are as follows:
1. James 426 points
2. Kobe Bryant 290 points
3. Jordan 262 points
4. Abdul-Jabbar 251 points
This year’s All-Star is the 19th time that James has played in the All-Star, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and occupying the first place in NBA history.
(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.
posted on:Beijing