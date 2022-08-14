Original title: The First China Junior Golf Team League Closes Tianjin Huang Yonghuan Team Wins Five Games to Win the Championship

On August 13, the 2022 Ruge China Junior Golf Team ended all competitions at Huangshan Songbai Golf Club. Tianjin Huang Yonghuan Golf Team defeated Zhengzhou St. Andrews Junior Team 11-7 in the championship game and won the first championship. Cui Jinghan, Hou Peiqi, Gao Jingshu, Zhang Tongkai, Cui Jingguo, Ouyang Yanze 6 team members each won 500 points for the CGA Youth Group B ranking points.

In the battle for third place, Beijing Xiaobaiqiu Golf Team defeated Shenzhen G Planet Golf Team 10.5 to 7.5. The second to fourth place teams get 400 points, 350 points and 300 points for each player respectively.

The tournament combines the best ball position and the four-ball four-ball system. An 18-hole golf game is divided into 6 quarters, each of which is 1 point. The two teams of 6 players compete in pairs, and three groups of 18 points are fought for a total of 18 points. , the team with the highest score wins.

The first half of the final was extremely anxious. In the competition for the first 9 points between the two teams, Tianjin Huang Yonghuan took the lead with a slight advantage of 5 to 4. “It wasn’t until Cui Jinghan made a birdie on the 15th hole and scored a very important 0.5 point that we ushered in the turning point of the game,” team leader Huang Yonghuan said after the game. It’s so important, the friendship and team spirit that the children have gained in it is inspiring.”

In the end, Tianjin Huang Yonghuan team scored 6 points in the second half, with a total score of 11 to 7, won the first game championship trophy, becoming the only team among the 16 teams to win all five games.

“Watching the game off the court for the past two days, I have deeply observed the promotion effect of this team league system on the cultivation of children’s confidence and competitive spirit; Ruge China Youth Team League’s bold innovation in the competition system has also greatly It has enriched the competition system of the Chinese youth ranking list,” said Li Jinliang, director of the Competition Department of the China Golf Association.

The 2022 Ruge China Junior Golf Team League is a first-level youth team event hosted by the China Golf Association. It is also to further promote the development of my country’s youth golf, strengthen the construction of the youth competition system, promote international youth sports and cultural exchanges, and enrich middle and high schools. A brand new event created by the Association Youth Ranking list event sequence.

The event attracted a total of 96 young people from 16 teams from 10 cities across the country to participate. During the preparation and holding process, the Shenzhen Golf Association, Guangdong Golf Association, Hainan Golf Association, and Jiangxi Golf Association were awarded. , Shanghai Golf Association, Henan Golf Association, Shaanxi Golf Association, as well as Beijing Golf Association, Tianjin Golf Association, Chongqing Golf Association, Jiangsu Golf Association, Anhui Golf Association, Strong support from Huangshan Golf Association.

After the game, a grand award ceremony was held. Li Jinliang, Minister of Competition Department of China Golf Association, Liu Longji, member of China Golf Association, founder and CEO of Shenzhen Ruge Technology Co., Ltd., and Lin Xueji, member of the Party Group and Deputy Director of Huangshan Sports Bureau, He Weijun, executive director of Shenzhen Ruge Technology Co., Ltd., Huang Yu, deputy director of the Cultural, Tourism and Sports Integration Development Center in Tunxi District, Huangshan City, and Sun Baichang, head of Huangshan Songbai Golf Club, participated in the award.

