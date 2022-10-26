The 2 goals in 5 ‘of Simeone, then the seal of Ostigard: Napoli-Rangers, the highlights

Spalletti’s Napoli takes 15 minutes to liquidate the Rangers practice and now, after the 3-0 to the Scots and the victory with the same score as Liverpool in Amsterdam, to secure the first place in the group it will be enough for them to lose in Liverpool with three goals waste. Watch the highlights of the match

