Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-05 21:02

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, April 5th (Zhou Jingyuan) Today, the Hangzhou Asian Para Games ushered in the 200-day countdown. In accordance with the requirements of “two Asian Games, simultaneous preparations”, at present, the preparations for the Asian Paralympic Games have achieved “competition conditions are basically met, and the venues are basically ready for operation”. Or from the entrance of the venue to the respective functional areas to achieve full barrier-free access.

It is understood that the Hangzhou Asian Para Games will open on October 22 and close on October 28. At that time, 45 Asian countries (regions) will send delegations to participate.

Up to now, the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games has determined to set up 22 major competition events and preset 564 minor events. In accordance with the principle of “taking athletes as the center and events as the leading factor”, various events of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games will be held in 19 competition venues, 17 of which will continue to use the Asian Games venues. Wenhui School has 2 venues. The barrier-free facilities in all venues have undergone adaptive transformation to ensure full barrier-free access from the pick-up and drop-off points or venue entrances to their respective functional areas, ensuring a better experience during the game.

The relevant person in charge of the Zhejiang Disabled Persons’ Federation said that this year’s Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games is a major international sports event held at home. Selected into the Chinese delegation and achieved excellent results.

Source: People’s Daily Online Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

