The 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games will begin. The competition conditions are basically ready and the venues are basically ready for operation.

On April 3, the “I Participated·My Experience” hand in hand to celebrate the 200-day countdown to the Asian Paralympic Games + Trailwalk and the 2023 Dreams and Happiness Run was held in Hangzhou. Photo by reporter Lin Yunlong

Zhejiang Daily, Hangzhou, April 3rd, as the 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games is about to usher in, in order to further enhance the public’s attention, participation and experience of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games, on April 3rd, ” The 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games and the themed event “Heart Meet, Dream Shine” were held. The event was sponsored by the Provincial Federation of Disabled Persons and the Hangzhou Asian Disabled Persons Organizing Committee Office, and undertaken by the Provincial Welfare Foundation for the Disabled and the Provincial Art Troupe for the Disabled.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games will open on October 22 and close on October 28. At that time, 45 Asian countries (regions) will send delegations to participate. The current Asian Para Games is expected to have 3,800 athletes, 1,500 officials, coaches and support staff, 1,600 technical officials, 3,000 media reporters and broadcasters, and nearly 10,000 participants.

The relevant person in charge of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Organizing Committee said that at present, the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games has determined to set up 22 major events and 564 preset minor events. In accordance with the principle of centering on athletes and taking competition as the leading factor, there are 19 competition venues in total, 17 of which are used in the Asian Games venues. In addition, there are 2 venues in Tangxi Gateball Base for the Blind and Hangzhou Wenhui School. According to the requirements of “two Asian Games, simultaneous preparations”, the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games have achieved “the conditions for the competition are basically met, and the venues are basically ready for operation”. All venues have carried out adaptive transformation of the barrier-free facilities in the venues for the game-time streamlines and functional spaces of athletes, VIPs, media, audiences and other customer groups, ensuring that everyone can go from the pick-up and drop-off point or the entrance of the venue to their respective functional areas , can achieve full barrier-free, to ensure a good sense of experience during the game.

“This is a major international sports event held at our doorstep. We will strive to achieve better results and achieve a historic breakthrough in the competition results.” The relevant person in charge of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Organizing Committee said that since last year, Zhejiang has organized track and field, swimming , archery, cycling, goalball for the blind and other events, among which swimming and rowing are Zhejiang’s advantageous events. In the next step, under the unified leadership of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, Zhejiang will do a good job in the registration and reporting of athletes and the training tasks of some national teams, and strive to have more athletes selected for the Chinese delegation and achieve excellent results.

During the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games, medical classification and wheelchair and other assistive device maintenance services are two unique tasks. At the scene, the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Organizing Committee signed the “Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games Wheelchair and Other Assistive Device Maintenance Service Cooperation Framework Agreement” and “Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games Grading Special Medical Service Cooperation Framework Agreement” with the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs and Zhejiang University Run Run Shaw Hospital respectively , with a view to comprehensively enhancing the influence and reputation of the Hangzhou Paralympic Games through multi-party complementary advantages, resource integration, and coordinated efforts, taking event operation and service as the starting point.

In addition, the “Wishing to Set Sail” autistic children’s growth and care action was also launched simultaneously on the spot. The top ten singers of the first Zhejiang Good Voice for the Disabled performed songs such as “Sunny Fang Hao”, “The Most Beautiful Scenery”, “Common Glory”, “@未来” and other promotional songs for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games. Passion ignites the enthusiasm of the audience. In the end, the event ended with the chorus of the promotional song “We Are All the Same” for the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games.

In the morning, in order to let disabled friends truly feel the atmosphere of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, and show their positive and healthy spirit, “I Participate · I Experience” disabled people joined hands to celebrate the 200-day countdown to the Asian Paralympic Games + Yi The trip and the 2023 Dreams and Happiness Run will be held in Binjiang, Hangzhou. 200 representatives of the disabled, 200 volunteers and representatives of caring units set off from the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium and hiked along the “most beautiful rainbow runway” along the Binjiang River to the Qianjiang Dragon to welcome the arrival of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games.