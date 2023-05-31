THE 2000 PLAYOFFS ALLOW RUGBY ROMA TO RETURN CHAMPIONS AFTER 50 YEARS LATER – SportHistoria

A phase of the Final with Pez as protagonist – da:wikipedia.org

Article by John Manenti

If Madrid is excluded, the Capitals of the most important European countries (London, Paris and Berlin …) do not excel with their clubs in the most popular sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, rugby and water polo and Rome makes no difference, given that the relative Palmarès is rather meager, at least until the end of the 20th century, being able to count only on three Scudettos in football (Rome 1942 and 1983, Lazio 1974), one in basketball (Bank of Rome 1983) and in water polo (Rome in 1954), while he is still fasting in Volleyball.

An exception, but not so much, the Rugby, which boasts four titles, except that they date back to 1935 and 1937, in addition to the two-year period 1948-’49which is why when we approach the turn of the century, 50 years have already passed since the last success, even though there are clear signs of awakening in the capital, certified by reaching the Playoff Semifinals of the 1998 and 1999 Tournaments …

Then there is a circumstance that may or may not seem like a coincidence, we leave any reflection on the matter to the readers, but the Jubilee proclaimed by Pope John Paul II for the year 2000 has an extraordinarily positive effect for Sports Clubs it is enough to think that, in Football, the Lazio wins the Scudetto of the 1999-’00 season and Roma the nextin water polo the Rome won its second and last title in 1999 (as the Club dissolved in 2010 …) and even the Piaggio Rome is crowned Italian Volleyball Championstill the only affirmation for a sextet from the Capital.

Therefore, he certainly could not fail to benefit from this “Blessing from Above” precisely the Discipline that had so far led the majors then to the “Eternal City“, with the Rugby Roma of President Renato Speziali called to counter the superiority of the teams from Veneto – having vanished the Milanese intrusion under the management of Silvio Berlusconi who had brought four titles to the Lombard capital in 1991, 1993 and 1995-’96 – which with the Benetton Treviso have won the last three tournamentsrespectively against Rugby Milano in 1998 and Petrarca Padova in the following two years.

One of the strengths of the Capitoline XV is constituted by having entrusted the technical guide to the French Gilbert Doucet, at the helm from the 1998-’99 season and ended at third place for the Poule Scudetto and then surrender 17-10 in the semifinal against Padova, so as to appear with renewed ambitions at the start of the following season for a Championship whose formula provides the division of the 12 teams entered into two Groups of 6 formations each, with the first three of each Group playing the second phase for the award of the Scudetto and the remaining six playing the Poule Salvation …

Of the Group that is playing for the Scudetto, the top four qualify for the Playoffs (first against fourth – who must play a preliminary round against the winner of the A2 Tournament – ​​and second against third …) with a single match on the field of the best-placed formation and the winners to contend for the Scudetto again in one meeting.

With a subdivision of the two Groups that essentially takes into account the geographical location, del Group A includes Benetton Treviso, Viadana, Rovigo, Calvisano, San Donà and L’Aquila (the latter winner of the 1994 Tournament to interrupt the Venetian-Milanese hegemony …), while the Group B is made up of Petrarca Padua, Bologna, Mirano, Parma, Piacenza and Rometeams facing each other in round-trip matches with the Championship starting at the end of October 1999 and ending on March 26, 2000 …

However, this composition proves to be highly balanced – with the exception of San Donà and Bologna who are both defeated in all 10 matches played – with reigning champion Benetton to prevail in the first round with a 7-3 record on a par with L’Aquilawhile the third place that allows access to the Poule Scudetto if it wins the surprising Viadana at the expense of the more accredited Rovigo …

In the second round, vice versa, the supremacy of Rugby Rome is more marked, with 8 wins and only 2 defeats (16-17 in Padua and 12-21 in Parma …), to precede Piacenza, with the third position the prerogative of Parma who, even if on equal points with Padova (6 wins and 4 losses each …), obtains the qualification for a better points difference (16-29 and 28-12) in direct comparisons, even though Petrarca boasted an overall points difference ( +123 compared to -26 !!) definitely in your favor.

So here it is start the Poule Scudetto at the beginning of April with identical Formula (Italian round with round-trip races …) in which to prevail are Benetton Treviso, Viadana and Rugby Romewith the latter suffering one defeat too many (6-4) compared to the “score” of 7-3 of the two Lombard-Venetian formations, resulting the setback for 19-21 in L’Aquila was decisive for the position in the standingsa team against which Treviso and Viadana get vice versa as many victories …

A statement, vice versa, of fundamental importance for the Abruzzese as it allows them to conclude in fourth position on equal points with Piacenza, but accessing the preliminary round by virtue of the double success (30-19 and 36-33, right on the last day …) in direct confrontation, only to find no obstacle in imposing 45-18 on GRAN parma and thus detaching the ticket for the Playoff semi-finals which, therefore, foresee the challenges Benetton Treviso-L’Aquila and Viadana-Rugby Rome.

However, in Rugby, or at least in our home games, the field factor is not of great importance, so much so that the “Viadana miracle” – newly promoted for the first time in its history in the top flight – stops in front of the XV of Doucet which imposes itself on the “Louis Zaffanella” by a wide margin (31-18), while much more surprising is the outcome of the race which ends at the “Monigo”, con L’Aquila to get the better of the three times champions Benetton 19-17 thanks to a try by Scipioni 8′ from the end, after having been defeated three times out of four matches in the league …

Appointment, therefore, fixed at 17 June 2000 starting at 16:00 at the “Flaminian Stadium” From Rome which should not mislead, since of the approximately 16 thousand present in the grandstands, more than half come from the capital of Abruzzo where the Rugby is a sort of religion, much more followed than football, also the result of the 5 championships won, with to direct the meeting be called Lombardi of Torre Del Greco.

During the season, Rugby Roma had made a rocket start their trademark, but this time they exaggerate a little, given that less than 120” when Argentinian fly-half Ramiro Pez – hired by the Club of the Capital just a month ago – goes to “bricklayer” an attempted forward pass after a touch flying alone towards the opponent’s halfway line touching the oval with his feet until he picks it up to dive near the posts for the comfortable transformation which is followed by a goal so that the quarter of an hour of play has not yet struck that the 10-0 bears exclusively his signature, but for the Aquilans the worst is yet to come …

In fact, the “the black sea” (with yellow and red stripes …) does not stop, takes advantage of the legitimate skidding of the opponents to strike again, we are in the 18th minute and a splendid action in the hand sees winger Roselli serve along the left out to speed up and deposit the ball in the middle of the posts and we are therefore 17-0 and then, after two more free kicks from Pez, it’s a Raineri slipping like a blade in the butter of an absolutely embarrassing defense like the one from Abruzzo for the third try between the posts which allows the Argentine fly-half the most comfortable of transformations for the 30-0 (!!) with which the two teams they go to rest.

Definitely for the coach from L’Aquila Mike Brewer (former All Black international with whom he plays in the 1995 South African World Cup Final …) this is certainly not the expected trend on the eve and, in any case, when he returns to the field we see a completely different match, with the black and greens who, points on pride, score three tries with Privitera, Warson and Aloisio, of which only the last one is converted by Va’a, such as to reduce the gap to just 13 points (30-17) and make the home fans apprehensive in the grandstands, even though there are still two goals converted due to the relative overtaking, but still there would be time …

He’ll take care of chasing away any kind of nightmare, just over 7′ from the end, again winger Roselli who picks up a loose ball in the opponent’s three quarters and flies off all alone towards the goal line, crushing the oval near the flag in the left cornerthe only one not transformed by Pez (which still ends the match as “Top Scorer” with its 20 points …) for the final 35-17 which allows Rugby Roma to return to the top of national Rugby for what remains the highest point of this sport in the capital.

Later, in fact, after having reached the semi-final the following year, with the farewell of Doucet the slow decline begins which leads the Club to relegation in 2004 and then, after a recovery in 2008, even disbanding in 2011, before starting again in 2015 from the minor leagues …

Put it as you like, we really needed the Jubilee to attend a “Miracle” in the capital …