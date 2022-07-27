Original title: The 2022 Athletics World Championships ended in Eugene, USA, and the Chinese team won 2 golds, 1 silver and 3 bronzes-China‘s track and field made a breakthrough in the progress

Athletics, as a basic sport, has always attracted much attention. The biennial World Track and Field Championships is the top track and field event second only to the Olympic Games, and many track and field star athletes go to the world from here.

From July 16th to 25th, Beijing time, the 2022 Athletics World Championships will be held in Eugene, USA. The Chinese track and field team sent a total of 23 male athletes and 30 female athletes to compete in 23 events. In the end, the Chinese track and field team won 2 golds, 1 silver and 3 bronzes, ranking fifth in the medal table.

The field event welcomes a breakthrough

At the World Track and Field Championships, the first person to surprise the Chinese was the men’s long jumper, Wang Jianan.

In the men’s long jump final, 25-year-old Wang Jianan ranked 5th with 8.03 meters after the first 5 tries. In the last jump of the final, he jumped out of 8.36 meters, reversed the opponent, and won the championship. This is the first gold medal won by the Chinese track and field team at the World Championships and the first gold medal in the men’s long jump event in the history of Chinese track and field. It is of great significance.

The breakthrough in the men’s long jump is the result of years of hard work and hard work by the Chinese track and field team. As early as 2013, the Chinese track and field team, with Li Jinzhe and other players as the main force, hired foreign teacher Randall Huntington as a guide to help the long jump team improve its strength. At that time, Wang Jianan, who was only 16 years old, joined the team. “The atmosphere and effect of our group of players training together are very good. During the competition and training, everyone can promote each other.” Wang Jianan recalled and said that this was the main reason why he won the bronze medal in the men’s long jump at the 2015 Beijing Athletics World Championships.

After the defeat in the Tokyo Olympics, Wang Jianan no longer entangled in the results, but immersed himself in training and constantly improving his technical movements. “Since the winter training, I have faced all training plans, training directions, and technical improvements and adjustments with a very positive attitude.” Wang Jianan said, “My previous technical characteristics were that the take-off angle was good, but the horizontal speed Too much loss. The goal this year is to reduce the loss of horizontal speed through technical adjustments.”

The improvement in technology and mentality has made Wang Jianan’s last jump in this World Championships. He finally brought a key breakthrough to China‘s track and field, and also brought the glorious moment that the Chinese men’s long jump has been waiting for for many years. For the future, Wang Jianan said that he will work hard to bring his good state to the Paris Olympics in two years.

Another gold medal for the Chinese track and field team at the World Championships came from the women’s discus event. Shandong girl Feng Bin threw a personal best of 69.12 meters in her first shot in the final. With this shot, she established an early lead and finally helped the Chinese track and field team win the women’s discus event again after 11 years. World Championship Gold Medal.

The 28-year-old Feng Bin, like Wang Jianan, performed erratically at the Tokyo Olympics. Her best result in three throws in the qualifying round was only 60 meters and 45 meters, and she missed the cut, and even had the idea of ​​retiring because of it.

Fortunately, she didn’t give up. That’s where she got her “dark horse” show in Eugene. “I know that this shot is a super-level performance. Before the game, my psychological expectation was that it was over 66 meters. I never thought that it would exceed 69 meters.” Feng Bin said bluntly.

In addition, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Zhu Yaming jumped 17 meters 31 in the men’s triple jump final to win the bronze medal, which is the first medal won by a Chinese triple jumper at the World Championships.

In the past, the dominant events of the Chinese track and field team in field events were mainly women’s throwing events – women’s shot put, women’s javelin, and women’s discus. In this World Championships, several advantages of the Chinese track and field team have been maintained, and they have also made gratifying breakthroughs in the men’s jumping event. This achievement is not easy to come by, and it is also full of expectations.

Track events must catch up

The Chinese sprint team, which has attracted much attention, is experiencing the pain of the alternation of old and new——

Su Bingtian, who achieved a major breakthrough at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, failed to enter the men’s 100m final at the World Championships; Xie Zhenye also stopped in the men’s 200m semi-final; both the Chinese men’s and women’s 4×100m relay teams missed the final…

At the Tokyo Olympics a year ago, the Chinese men’s team entered the 4×100-meter relay final and won the fourth place, creating a good result. A few months later, they made up for the bronze medal. In Eugene, the Chinese men’s relay team led by Su Bingtian ran only 38.83 seconds in the preliminaries and missed the final. The Chinese track and field team’s record of reaching the men’s 4×100-meter relay final in all three World Championships and two Olympic Games from 2015 to 2021 has ended.

Compared with the shining in the Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese men’s sprint team still needs to continue to work hard to catch up. There is no international competition for a year, and with the change of personnel, it is normal for the performance of the Chinese sprint team to fluctuate. We need to give Chen Guanfeng and other newcomers more opportunities and time, and expect them to complete their transformation through experience.

Also need to catch up with the Chinese race walking team. Since 2011, Chinese female athletes have never let the gold medal of the women’s 20-kilometer walk at the World Championships fall by the side. At the 2019 Doha World Championships, they staged a good show of winning gold, silver and bronze. But this time in Eugene, the former advantage seems to be being eroded. The Chinese race walking team only got two bronze medals in the women’s 20km and women’s 35km with Qieyang Shi.

Even more surprising than his own poor performance is that opponents grow very fast. Peru’s García León was born at the World Championships, winning two gold medals in women’s race walking, while Poland’s Zjabulo won two silvers in a row. Considering that the “mother contestant” Liu Hong is 35 years old, and sister Qieyang Shi is also over the age of standing, the Chinese women’s race walking team needs to seriously consider the question of who can carry the team’s banner in the future.

Veterans stick to new stars

On the Chinese track and field team’s expedition list, there are not only veterans such as Su Bingtian, Xie Zhenye, Gong Lijiao, and Xie Wenjun, but also some newcomers participating in the World Championships for the first time. Such a lineup can realize the combination of the old and the new, and accelerate the metabolism of the team to fully prepare for the Paris Olympics.

This World Championships is the first collective appearance of the Chinese track and field team in the Paris Olympic cycle.

In terms of the number of medals, it is slightly worse than the 9 medals of 3 golds, 3 silvers, 3 bronzes and 9 medals at the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships, but the number of medals is not the only judging criterion. At this World Championships, Wang Jianan and Feng Bin helped the Chinese team win the gold medal in the men’s long jump and women’s discus arena, proving that China‘s track and field’s continuous efforts to find new breakthroughs have achieved certain results, and the overall development trend is still positive. .

Above: On July 16, Wang Jianan tried the jump in the competition. Published by Xinhua News Agency (■ Qiu Jianhui and Ma Jing)