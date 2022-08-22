Source title: The 2022 Beijing traditional sports school basketball competition has ended successfully – there is no possibility of surpassing the competition on the field

On the afternoon of August 20th, the finals of the “2022 Beijing Sports Traditional Project School Basketball Competition” were in full swing at Beijing Hi-Park Basketball Park. With the applause and cheers in the field reaching the peak, in the end, Beijing No. 4 Middle School and Beijing No. 35 Middle School won the championship in the boys’ and girls’ high school category. So far, the Beijing Youth Basketball Summit, which lasted for nearly half a month, came to a successful conclusion. Beijing No. 4 Middle School and Beijing No. 35 Middle School won the championship in the boys’ and girls’ high school category The “2022 Beijing Sports Traditional Project School Basketball Competition” was sponsored by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, undertaken by the Beijing Basketball Association, and received support from NBA China and its official market partner Adidas and official partner Master Kong. With strong support, a total of 39 high school boys and girls basketball teams participated in the event. On the day of the finals, Shi Huafeng, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, Liu Zhongxin, Director of the Sports Health and Art Education Division of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, Su Jun, Director of the Youth Sports Division of the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, Sun Guohua, Chairman of the Beijing Basketball Association, Chinese Basketball Song Xiaobo, Director of the Youth Committee of the Association, Xue Zhengwu, Secretary General of the Beijing Basketball Association, Jiao Jian, Chairman of the Youth Development Committee of the Beijing Basketball Association, Han Qi, Vice President of NBA China, Chen Xiaoheng, Assistant Vice President of NBA China, and many other leaders and guests attended the scene. Witness the intense duels of youth basketball events. Many leading guests attended the finals scene In the men’s competition, after many rounds of competition, Miyun No. 2 Middle School and Beijing No. 4 Middle School entered the final battle. At the beginning of the first quarter, the two sides started a tug of war. You came and I went back and forth, and the score rose alternately. Miyun No. 2 took advantage of the opponent’s mistakes to complete the score and ended the first quarter with a score of 19:16. In the second quarter, the situation was still fierce. Beijing No. 4 Middle School continued to launch a fierce attack with its own advantages. Miyun No. 2 Middle School also used its speed advantage to play a sharp attack and defense, and ended the first half with a slight advantage of 1 point. At the beginning of the second half, Beijing No. 4 Middle School blew the counterattack horn and kept attacking the opponent’s inside line to overtake the score in one fell swoop. 12 seconds before the end, Beijing No. 4 Middle School established a 2-point lead with two free throws, and narrowly defeated Miyun No. 2 Middle School with a score of 71:69 to win the championship battle. High School Boys Final In the women’s competition, Niulanshan No. 1 Middle School and No. 35 Middle School stood out and showed a fierce confrontation in the final. In the first quarter of the game, the two sides played very efficient offensive and defensive performance. With the outstanding performance and tacit cooperation of the players, Thirty-Five Centers entered the second quarter with a score of 16:12. Back in the second quarter, the women’s basketball team at No. 35 Middle School was still in full condition, and continued to use the opponent’s mistakes to conduct defensive counterattacks, further widening the point difference. In the second half, Niulanshan No. 1 Middle School regained his form, launched a strong counterattack and continued to break through to score. In the final quarter of the game, both sides had their own achievements in offense and defense, and the 35th center maintained the lead until the end. In the end, No. 35 Middle School defeated Niulanshan No. 1 Middle School with 61:47 and won the high school women’s championship in the 2022 Beijing Sports Traditional Project School Basketball Competition. High School Girls Finals After the game, Xi Taicheng, a player from Beijing No. 4 Middle School, said in an interview that he thanked Jr. NBA for the professional competition platform provided by the NBA and the professional competition equipment provided by Adidas, "I am very happy to have such a good opportunity to communicate with other schools and also Let more people know and love the game of basketball." Yuwen Ziwei, the coach of No. 35 Middle School, also said that the participation experience brought not only honors to the players, "I can see that everyone is growing up, which is more meaningful to the children than winning or losing." As a professional youth basketball event platform supported by Jr. NBA, this league, with the brand spirit of "more than just winning", provides a stage for more youth players to communicate and show themselves through high-level basketball event services. To further pass on the fun brought by basketball, help them continue to gain and grow in the experience, and understand the basketball spirit of Jr. NBA “team, respect, determination, care”. As a high-level basketball competition platform among many traditional sports schools in Beijing, this competition has formulated a complete epidemic prevention and control plan in line with the current epidemic prevention situation. On the premise of ensuring the safety of epidemic prevention and control, basketball is used as a link to build a stage for local youth to show themselves and a bridge for campus sports and cultural exchanges, so that the fun and charm of basketball can radiate to more youths. In addition, the league is also supported by Jr. NBA’s official marketing partner, Adidas, equipped with professional sports technology equipment to help all young players on the court to create high-level and exciting sports performance. Adidas also provides the most outstanding players (MOP) with outstanding performance on the field with the AGENT GIL classic refreshed series of sneakers as prizes, giving players full of vitality and more confident breakthroughs, fully interpreting “no impossibility”, with excellent sports wear Experience building great athletic performance for more basketball-loving youth. Most Outstanding Player (MOP) Award Ceremony At present, under the strategy of accelerating the construction of a strong sports country, the holding of the “2022 Beijing Sports Traditional Project School Basketball Competition” provides an opportunity for basketball exchanges between schools, helps promote the construction and high-quality development of sports traditional project schools, and cultivates more Sports reserve talent. About Jr. NBA Jr. NBA, the full name of Junior NBA, is the NBA’s global youth basketball development project. As a platform for the NBA to promote youth basketball, Jr. NBA aims to increase the participation of basketball among youth through grassroots basketball activities. pleasure. At present, the Jr. NBA project has covered 75 countries and regions around the world. Jr. NBA in China In addition to creating a platform for events such as “Jr. NBA [email protected]” to provide more opportunities for young people to participate in basketball outside of class, Jr. NBA also actively participates in the “Campus Basketball” project initiated by the Ministry of Education, and continues to help Create a rich basketball experience on primary and secondary school campuses across the country, and comprehensively assist the Ministry of Education to improve the quality of campus basketball sports teaching, extracurricular activities, teacher training, and training through basketball teacher training camps, teaching material development and other measures with level. At present, more than 8,000 schools across the country have participated in the “Campus Basketball” project, allowing more than 10 million teenagers to feel the sportsmanship and charm conveyed by basketball.

