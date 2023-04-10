Original Title: The 2022 China Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held in Tianjin for the First Batch of Members to Formally Enter

Image source: Chinese Basketball Association.

Chinanews.com, Beijing, April 10th (Reporter Li He) The 2022 China Basketball Hall of Fame Entrance Ceremony was held in Tianjin on the afternoon of the 9th. At the entrance ceremony, 15 “special tribute figures”, 9 recommended figures and the “New China Basketball Outstanding Contribution Award (Fifty Outstanding)” outstanding group were honored as members of the 2022 China Basketball Hall of Fame.

At the ceremony, the Hall of Fame recommended members: Hu Weidong, Liu Yudong, Wang Zhizhi (male athlete), Song Xiaobo, Cong Xuedi, Zheng Haixia (female athlete), Jiang Xingquan, Xu Limin (coach), and an outstanding group – “Outstanding Contributions to New China Basketball Award (“Fifty Outstanding”)” award-winning members, Wu Xinshui, Huang Pinjie, Guo Yonglin, Zhang Lijun, Kuang Lubin, Wang Fei, Wang Fang, Li Xin, etc. were invited to attend. In addition, representatives of the family members of many deceased Hall of Famers were also invited to attend the induction ceremony.

At the entrance ceremony, the celebrity badge symbolizing the highest honor of Chinese basketball was presented to each Hall of Fame member or family representative. The eight recommended members respectively told their basketball stories that had a profound impact on them, and shared their love, struggle and inheritance.

Special tribute to 15 people.Image source: Chinese Basketball Association

Zhang Changlu, Cheng Shichun and Yang Boyong, the three surviving seniors among the “special tributes”, were unable to attend the ceremony due to their advanced age. They sent messages for the entrance ceremony through VCR. The 15 “special tributes” are: Zhang Boling, Shu Hong, Dong Shouyi, Song Junfu, Tang Baokun, Mou Zuoyun, Zhang Zipei, Zhang Changlu, Yu Bangji, Yang Fulu, Cheng Shichun, Chen Wenbin, Bai Jinshen, Qian Chenghai, Yang Boyong.

Zheng Haixia’s first pair of professional basketball shoes came from the guidance of her predecessor Mu Tiezhu; Wang Zhizhi and Yao Mingming both wore Zheng Haixia’s large-size basketball shoes when they were young; Hu Weidong took over the No. The number jersey was passed to Yi Dehua’s son Yi Li, and the “hard training” method guided by Jiang Xingquan was recorded in the training diaries of Liu Yudong, Hu Weidong and other disciples…

Legends are passed on from generation to generation. Every Chinese basketball legend is a creator, witness and inheritor of history.

Excellent group photo.Image source: Chinese Basketball Association

At the end of the ceremony, Wu Xinshui and Huang Pinjie, representatives of the “Fifty Elites”, took over the heavy “Outstanding Team” trophy from Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association.

“I sincerely hope and believe that our Chinese basketball will continue to produce more ‘Fifty Elites’, so that the spirit of Chinese basketball will be passed on from generation to generation.” Wu Xinshui said.