The 2022 China Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held in Tianjin 2023-04-10 10:57:59.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Cao Yibo, Zhang Zewei

On the 9th, the 2022 China Basketball Hall of Fame Enrollment Ceremony was held in Tianjin. 15 “Special Tribute Figures”, 9 Recommended Inductees and Outstanding Collectives – “New China Basketball Outstanding Contribution Award (Fifty Outstanding)” were awarded Hall of Famer.

The entrance ceremony was held in one of the earliest surviving indoor basketball halls in China, the former site of the Dongma Road Clubhouse in Nankai District, Tianjin Youth Association. More than 70 guests including famous Chinese basketball players and representatives from all walks of life witnessed this milestone event in the history of Chinese basketball.

At the entrance ceremony, 15 people who have made outstanding contributions to Chinese basketball, including Zhang Boling, entered the hall as “special tribute figures”. Among them, three seniors, Zhang Changlu, Cheng Shichun and Yang Boyong, sent messages through video.

At the ceremony, Song Xiaobo, Jiang Xingquan and other people recommended to enter the hall accepted the celebrity badge symbolizing the highest honor of Chinese basketball, and told their basketball stories that had a profound impact on them, and shared their love, struggle and inheritance.

Outstanding Collective – “New China Basketball Outstanding Contribution Award (Fifty Masters)” award-winning member representatives Wu Xinshui, Huang Pinjie, Guo Yonglin, Zhang Lijun, Kuang Lubin, Wang Fei, Wang Fang, Li Xin and many deceased Hall of Fame members Family representatives were also invited to attend the entrance ceremony.

Liu Guoyong, deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China, expressed his congratulations and expectations for the opening ceremony through video. He said: “The China Basketball Hall of Fame project is an important measure to promote basketball culture and build a spiritual home for basketball players. Cultural construction has taken a good start.”

Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, attended the event and visited the themed exhibition “Early Development of Chinese Basketball – From Tianjin to the Olympics” with the guests present.

At the end of the ceremony, Wu Xinshui and Huang Pinjie, representatives of the “Fifty Elites”, took over the “Excellent Collective” trophy from Yao Ming. Wu Xinshui said: “I sincerely hope and believe that our Chinese basketball will continue to emerge more” Fifty Masters’, let the spirit of Chinese basketball be passed down from generation to generation.”

According to the Chinese Basketball Association, the China Basketball Hall of Fame recommendation event consists of three stages: nomination, selection and final review. After being nominated and recommended by 100 basketball institutions in the nomination committee and 500 active athletes, retired athletes, coaches, referees, media people and other representatives of the basketball field in the nomination committee, nearly 600 Chinese basketball players who have obtained the qualification for recommendation A selection list of 16 people was produced, and the final list of 9 people was determined by the final review committee. According to the relevant selection procedures, the current leading members of the Chinese Basketball Association, including Yao Ming and Gong Luming, are not included in the nomination list.

The 9 recommended candidates are: Mu Tiezhu, Hu Weidong, Liu Yudong, Wang Zhizhi (male athlete); Song Xiaobo, Cong Xuedi, Zheng Haixia (female athlete); Jiang Xingquan, Xu Limin (coach).

The 15 “special tributes” are: Zhang Boling, Shu Hong, Dong Shouyi, Song Junfu, Tang Baokun, Mou Zuoyun, Zhang Zipei, Zhang Changlu, Yu Bangji, Yang Fulu, Cheng Shichun, Chen Wenbin, Bai Jinshen, Qian Chenghai, Yang Boyong.