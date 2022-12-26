Original title: The 2022 season of the Chinese Super League will end on the 31st

Author: Zhu Yanan

In the 2022 season, there are only the last two rounds of the Super League, and the suspense of the championship and relegation also stays in these two rounds. A few days ago, the Chinese Super League officially announced the schedule of the two rounds, involving a total of 3 match days, namely the 33rd round on December 27, and the 34th round to be played on December 30 and 31.

In the 32nd round of the Chinese Super League on December 23. The two championship teams, Wuhan Three Towns and Shandong Taishan, both lost, which continued the suspense of the Super League championship this season. At present, the three towns continue to lead Taishan with a goal difference advantage. Judging from the schedule, the last two rounds of the three towns in Wuhan and Taishan in Shandong are all scheduled to be held at the same time. In the 33rd round, two games between Shandong Taishan and Meizhou Hakka, and Wuhan Three Towns and Zhejiang Team were scheduled to be played at 20:00 on the 27th. In the 34th round, the two matches between Shandong Taishan and Beijing Guoan, and Wuhan Three Towns and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers were scheduled to be played at 15:00 on the 31st.

The suspense of relegation this season continues. In addition to the Hebei team occupying a relegation spot, the Guangzhou team, Wuhan Yangtze River and Guangzhou City are facing a situation where they will be relegated to 2 and guaranteed 1. The last two rounds of matches involving the three teams were all scheduled to kick off at the same time. In the past 32 rounds, the Guangzhou team lost 1-3 to Beijing Guoan, while Guangzhou City and Wuhan Changjiang ushered in big victories, which made the Guangzhou team lose control of their own destiny, even if they won the last two rounds. It is also possible that the fate of relegation cannot be escaped.