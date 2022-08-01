News from the New Hainan Client, Nanhai Net, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on August 1 (Reporter Chen Wang) On July 31, the 2022 Hainan Provincial Primary School Football League and Primary School Men’s School Football League ended in Haikou. In the final, Sanya City Team 1 (Sanya Nanxin Primary School Team) and Haikou City Team 5 (Haikou Xiufeng Experimental School Team) fought 0:0 in the regular time. 5 teams finished runner-up.

In the competition for the third place, the final scene was also staged. Haikou City Team 1 (Haikou City Stars Team) played 1:1 with Lingshui Team (Lingshui Shan Primary School Team) in the regular time. In the penalty shootout, Haikou City Team 1 became the loser, with 2: 3 lost to Lingshui team and won the 4th place. Lingshui team won the third place. Haikou’s team was unlucky and lost in both penalty shootouts.

The 5th to 8th teams in this competition are Haikou 3, Danzhou 1, Wenchang and Sanya 2.

















Responsible editor: Zeng Lingjin