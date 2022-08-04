Original title: The 2022 Men’s Volleyball Asian Cup will be held in Thailand, the Chinese team’s lineup is determined

According to the Chinese Volleyball Association, the 2022 Men’s Volleyball Asian Cup will be held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from August 7 to 14. The lineup of the Chinese men’s volleyball team to participate in this Asian Cup has been determined. The 14-man team is as follows:

Main attack: Zhang Jingyin, Yu Yuantai, Wang Bin, Zhang Binglong;

Secondary attack: Peng Shikun, Zhang Zhejia, Li Yongzhen, Jiang Zhengyang;

Second Biography: Yu Yaochen, Liu Meng;

Correspondence: Dai Qingyao, Zhang Guanhua;

Free people: Yang Yiming, Qu Zongshuai.

It is reported that after the World Men’s Volleyball League ended, the Chinese men’s volleyball team went to Serbia for training and preparations, and also had a teaching match with the Croatian men’s volleyball team.

Compared with the lineup of the World Men’s Volleyball League Finals, head coach Wu Sheng made adjustments in the main attack, auxiliary attack, collusion and free agent positions in order to solve the problem of “bench depth”. Zhang Zhejia, Dai Qingyao, Qu Zongshuai from Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team and Wang Bin, a “post-00” teenager from Zhejiang Men’s Volleyball Team, joined the team after the World Men’s Volleyball League Finals to prepare for the competition. They were all selected for the Asian Cup squad.

This Asian Cup is an important warm-up for the Chinese men’s volleyball team before the World Championships. At the same time, it can test the results of European training, further run the lineup, practice skills and tactics, and make more adequate preparations for the World Championships.

According to the team’s itinerary plan, the Chinese men’s volleyball team will start from Serbia on August 4, arrive in Bangkok, Thailand on August 5, and then go to Nakhon Pathom, where the event is held. On August 8, the Chinese men’s volleyball team will make its Asian Cup debut.