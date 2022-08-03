New Hainan Client, Nanhai Net, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily News on August 3 (Reporter Chen Wang) On August 3, the 2022 “Hainan Qiongzhong Cup” National Youth Women’s Football Invitational Tournament officially kicked off in Hainan Qiongzhong. Hainan Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team played against Jiangsu Taizhou Women’s Football Team in the first round. After fierce competition, Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team finally defeated the opponent 3-0 and won a good start.

A total of 8 women’s football teams from all over the country participated in the competition. The 8 teams are: Hainan Qiongzhong Women’s Football, Hubei Women’s Football, Guangzhou Evergrande Women’s Football, Henan Luoyang Women’s Football, Chongqing Jiangbei Women’s Football, Shenzhen Bao’an Women’s Football, Jiangsu Taizhou Women’s Football, Hebei Handan Women’s Football Women’s football, the age group of players is 13-15 years old, they are the reserve force of Chinese women’s football.

The host Hainan Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team is in Group A, along with Chongqing Jiangbei Team, Henan Luoyang Team and Jiangsu Taizhou Team.

On the afternoon of the same day, the 2022 “Hainan Qiongzhong Cup” National Youth Women’s Football Invitational Tournament kicked off. Hainan Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team faced Jiangsu Taizhou Women’s Football Team in the first round. The host Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team played very actively in the opening game. It only took 5 minutes to start, and it was convenient to use one kick. A long shot knocks on the opponent’s door. In the 19th minute, the Qiongzhong women’s football team played a wonderful cooperation and hit the goal with a beautiful kick, extending the score by 2:0. In the second half, the two sides strengthened the midfield fight, and the Qiongzhong Women’s Football also firmly grasped the situation. In the 70th minute, the Qiongzhong Women’s Football had another victory. In the end, the Qiongzhong Women’s Football kept the score 3:0 until the end of the game.

In another group match, Hubei Women’s Football Team defeated Hebei Handan Women’s Football Team 4-0.

This competition will be divided into two stages. The first stage is a group single round-robin match, and the 8 participating teams will fall into two groups respectively. In the second stage, the first place in each group competes for the championship and runner-up, the second place in the group competes for the third place, the third place in the group competes for the fifth to sixth place, and the fourth place in the group competes for the seventh to eighth place.

It is understood that since its establishment in February 2006, Hainan Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team has won the “National Youth Campus Football Starry Training Camp”, “National Mass Sports Advanced Unit”, “National Excellent Young Pioneer Team”, “China Youth May Fourth Medal Collective” and so on. title.

This match is directed by the Chinese Football Association, hosted by the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, and the People’s Government of Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, undertaken by the Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau of Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, Hainan Football Association, Qiongzhong Women’s Football Management Center co-organized.

The person in charge of the organizer said that Hainan will be based in Qiongzhong, face the whole province, and radiate to the whole country, continue to do a good job in football youth training, cultivate talents, support Qiongzhong women’s football team and other national football characteristic schools to carry out joint teaching and training, and create a national youth women’s football elite. The gathering place and the training place for the integrated development and rolling training of the U-series national women’s football team will explore an innovative development path for football that features the integration of sports and education with the characteristics of Hainan Free Trade Port, and cultivate football talents for the country.

















