VIENNA (Austria)

The horrible year for the Azzurri ended in the cold of Vienna, with a 2-0 defeat by Austria. It’s just a coincidence that it’s the same result as the opening match of the World Cup, but it sounds mocking for Mancini’s Italy, disconsolate spectator of the World Cup. The knockout at the Ernst Happel Stadion comes after a series of victories, a sign of hope, but more than a step backwards, it is the snapshot of today’s national team: experimental, without an identity after losing the winning one at the European Championship, and in crisis defensive.

Austria did little more than they managed in the tough confrontation a year ago at the European Championship; if anything, the difference was made by an Italy that entered the field with soft legs and head elsewhere. Perhaps also to the idea that completely different things were being played far from Vienna. Result, a first half excluded from the World Cup cost the defeat, the second to chase and build without scoring is instead a small sign of impotence. After the (positive) trials with Albania, coach Mancini returns the goal to Donnarumma and re-proposes the 3-4-3, with different interpreters. In defense alongside Bonucci, in clear age crisis, Acerbi and Gatti; the midfield unchanged, the attacking trio changed with Politano replacing Zaniolo to support Raspadori and Grifo, yesterday evanescent. After a good start with Dimarco (his cross is snatched from Verratti’s feet by an advance from Alaba), Schlager takes the lead in the 6th minute: the midfielder steals the ball from Verratti who calls for a foul, Arnautovic served goes all the way and only releases his partner in the area, for the winning serve. The Bologna centre-forward sows panic, Gatti is dominated on the right while Bonucci in the center never catches the insertion of the turn. So immediately after the goal Donnarumma had to block Adamu’s heel on the ground, and after a cross from Di Lorenzo in the 26th minute Arnautovic entered the area from the left and served Adamu, who was late for the appointment. The Austrian full-back tries again in the half hour, stopped by the post after Bonucci’s mistake in marking. Another five minutes is enough and Alaba thinks about doubling, with a great free-kick from about thirty meters away: Donnarumma is on the trajectory but the reflex is slow. At 2-0 the goalkeeper at least avoided the collapse, rejecting Sabitzer’s left foot for a corner. Upon his return, Mancini appeals to Chiesa and Zaniolo, who entered for Politano and Grifo, while Di Lorenzo is replaced by Pessina and Gatti by Scalvini. Something good can be seen, especially with Zaniolo, but it is little stuff. Mancini also recognizes it: «Bad in the first half, better in the second half. The 3-4-3 experiment? We have to work on it.”