The 2022 season of China‘s three-person basketball league kicked off in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province a few days ago. 41 teams will participate in the Chinese Men’s Three-person Basketball Super League (referred to as the Super Three League) and the Chinese Men’s Three-person Basketball Super League Satellite Tournament (referred to as the Super League for short). Three Satellites) and China Women’s Three-player Basketball League (3WL for short).

Caption: Official map of the Super Three League (Zhangjiagang Division) match scene (same below)

This season, there are 16 super three teams, 12 super three satellite teams and 13 women’s teams participating in the Chinese three-person basketball league. Among them, the Super League is the top league, and the Super Three Satellite is the second league, and there is a promotion and relegation system between the two. According to the arrangement of the competition system, the 2022 Super League will consist of regular season (12 rounds) and playoffs (playoffs). The top 12 teams in the regular season will advance to the playoffs, and the bottom two will compete with the top six in the Super Three Satellites. Play-off competition. Each round of the regular season lasts for four days, and 16 teams are divided into groups A and B for group round robin.

Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, said in an interview that the three-player basketball league and the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) are different systems. The league hopes to build a brand-new system and create a channel for the majority of fans. I believe that in the future, players including but not limited to “passenger kings” will appear on the league stage. “First of all, we have a very clear goal. The Super Three League is one of our key development projects after the development of three-person basketball enters the fast lane. We hope that through the establishment of the Super Three League, fans from all over the country will gather on this platform and give everyone Create a channel to meet friends with the ball, and expand the population of the entire basketball game.” Yao Ming said, “I think in terms of competitions, there is no absolute distinction between professional and amateur. If there is, we should open it up. We all hope Seeing a story of a small person on the big stage in a game, as long as we get through this channel, there can be more such examples, which also reflects our Chinese basketball slogan: Make the ordinary great, I think the future includes but Not limited to ‘Passenger King’ players can stand on this stage.”

Caption:Yao Ming

In the Super League roster, many teams have five-man basketball professional players. When asked about the relationship between the CBA and the three-man basketball league, Yao Ming said that there is no primary and secondary distinction between the two: “They are two different games. To a certain extent, like indoor volleyball and beach volleyball, the CBA and the Super Three League are the top leagues in China for five-a-side basketball and three-person basketball respectively. Of course, there are also many basketball players who play three- or five-a-side games across borders. I think this diversity of competition will make the league more exciting and enrich the experience for athletes and spectators.”

Caption: The scene of the game

The China Three-player Basketball League is jointly sponsored by the Chinese Basketball Association and its wholly-owned company, Shenzhen Basketball Sports (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and is the highest-level three-player basketball event in China. In the new season, the league launched a new brand vision and slogan “Super 3” and the brand slogan “Different”, dedicated to letting the audience feel the unique charm of three-person basketball through the core concept of three-person basketball. The league also encourages and supports clubs to build home stadiums in urban landmark venues, and at the same time introduces a new competition scoring and media scoring and evaluation system to comprehensively enhance the competitiveness of clubs, while enhancing the systematic construction and sustainable development of the league. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Yuanchun)