2022 Yangtze River Delta Taekwondo Classic ended successfully

2022-08-19 11:20:59





Source: Zhejiang Online



Zhejiang Online News on August 19 On August 16, the 2022 Yangtze River Delta Taekwondo Classic ended successfully in the Haining Sports Center Gymnasium. The competition was hosted by Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, undertaken by Jiaxing Municipal Sports Bureau and Zhejiang Taekwondo Association, supported by Shanghai Taekwondo Association and Jiangsu Taekwondo Association, and executed by Jiaxing Taekwondo Sports Association. It attracted a total of 54 teams from the Yangtze River Delta region. , More than 1,000 young athletes compete on the same stage. The competition lasted for two days and set up three events: competition, stance, and taekwondo dance. Nearly 1,200 competitions were held, and 312 awards were contested.

Chen Zheng, second-level researcher of Jiaxing Municipal Sports Bureau, Yu Feng, Deputy Director of Haining Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, Wang Hao, Vice Chairman of Zhejiang Taekwondo Association, Liu Guokai, Secretary General of Jiangsu Taekwondo Association, and Wang Jun, Chairman of Shanghai Qingpu Taekwondo Association, Zhou Wenwei, president of Hangzhou Taekwondo Association, Yang Jian, secretary general, He Jianzhong, vice chairman of Jiaxing Taekwondo Sports Association, Song Yang, secretary general, Liang Junhua, secretary general of Taizhou Taekwondo Association, as well as all athletes and referees attended the opening ceremony of the competition. Young athletes from Xinwu Taekwondo and Jiaying Taekwondo brought wonderful opening performances.

On the arena, in the display of the stance, the young athletes were attentive, and they were solid and powerful; in the competitive confrontation, they were flexible in their steps, waited for opportunities, and made bold moves; in the taekwondo dance performance with both strength and beauty, they were full of strength and beauty. It shows the infinite possibilities of combining taekwondo skills, stunts, etc. with music and dance. “Ha!” “Ha!” “Yah!” The shouts of the athletes shook the stadium, the snow-white uniforms, the flying belts, and the explosive movements created the unique charm of the Taekwondo competition.

As one of the integrated sports events in the Yangtze River Delta in Zhejiang Province in 2022, this competition will actively promote the regional cooperation and development of Taekwondo, provide a higher-level display platform for Taekwondo clubs, gyms, school clubs and athletes in the Yangtze River Delta region, and promote Taekwondo. The higher-quality development of the project will also make positive contributions to promoting the cultivation and development of Taekwondo events in the Yangtze River Delta region.

moment of honor