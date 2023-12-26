The 2023/2024 National Figure Skating Championships ended with Peng Cheng/Wang Lei winning the championship – Sports – China Engineering Network

The 2023/2024 National Figure Skating Championships ended with Peng Cheng/Wang Lei winning the championship

China News Service, December 26. A reporter learned from the Chinese Figure Skating Association that on the 24th, the 2023/2024 National Figure Skating Championships and the 14th Winter Qualifying Tournament ended at the Chengde Ice Sports Center in Hebei Province. During the three-day competition, the country’s top figure skaters competed together. It is reported that the points from this competition also provide a basis for competition in the upcoming 14th National Winter Games.

In the free skating competition held on the 23rd, Young Dream won the championship with a score of 156.90 points.

On the morning of the 24th, the men’s single free skating competition took the lead. Chen Yudong from the Beijing Winter Sports Management Center won the championship with a total score of 220.06 points due to his high-quality performance; Dai David from Shenzhen, Guangdong won the runner-up with a total score of 212.84 points. , Heilongjiang Province teenager Han Wenbao won the third place with a total score of 208 points.

On the same day, the pairs free skating and women’s singles free skating competitions also came to an end.

In the pairs free skating competition, the performance of Peng Cheng/Wang Lei from the Beijing Winter Sports Management Center, who ranked first in the short program, was slightly flawed, but the entire program of the two experienced veterans was still full of appeal, and the two won the overall The highest program content score, the free skate score was 118.64 points, and the total score was 185.30 points to win the championship; the scores of Zhang Jiaxuan/Huang Yihang from Tianjin and Zhang Siyang/Yang Yongchao from Heilongjiang Province were only one point apart, with total scores of 169.11 and 168.37 respectively. Ranked second and third.

In the women’s singles competition, Wang Yihan from the Beijing Winter Sports Management Center continued his stable performance in the past and won the championship with a total score of 188.59 points. Although Kim Seo-hyun made mistakes in the short program, he won first place in the free skate with his complete program performance and finished second with a total score of 176.28 points. Gao Shiqi won the third place with 175.81 points.

In the ice dance event, Heilongjiang Province’s Chen Xizi and Xing Jianing performed well and won the championship with a score of 165.60 points; Shi Shang/Wu Nan won the runner-up with 160.02 points, and Xiao Zixi/He Linghao won the third place with a score of 149.89 points.

In the group awards, Beijing Winter Sports Management Center ranked first with a total score of 89 points, Harbin Winter Sports Management Center and Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau Ice Sports Management Center ranked second with a total score of 66 and 64 points. third.

The successful conclusion of this competition also unveiled a mysterious corner of the upcoming 14th National Winter Games competition. Future competitions are worth looking forward to.

