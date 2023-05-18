The 2023 Archery World Cup Shanghai Station is about to start-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

Original title: 2023 Archery World Cup Shanghai Station is about to start

On the 15th, the Organizing Committee of the 2023 Archery World Cup held a press conference in Shanghai, announcing that the Shanghai station will be held from May 16th to 21st. More than 400 athletes and coaches from 40 countries and regions around the world will gather on the banks of the Huangpu River and once again perform the top skill of “crossing Yang with a hundred steps”.

As in previous years, there are 10 competitions for men and women’s recurve bow, men’s and women’s compound bow, individuals, teams and mixed teams. Among them, the knockout and qualifying rounds from May 16th to 19th will be held at Shanghai Pudong Yuanshen Sports Center, and the final will be held on May 20th to 21st at Binjiang Avenue (Fudu Section) in Pudong.

As a point competition for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, this year’s Archery World Cup Shanghai Station gathers masters. In the men’s individual recurve event, the Tokyo Olympic champion and Turkish player Mette Gasolz will participate; in the women’s individual recurve event, England’s Penny Healey, who is currently ranked number one in the world and only 18 years old There will be a youth duel with South Korean star An Shan.

The Chinese team also has a strong lineup: Li Zhongyuan, Qi Xiangshuo, Wei Shaoxuan, and Wang Dapeng form the recurve men’s team, while Zhang Mengyao, An Qixuan, Hai Ligan, and Qiu Muyan form the recurve women’s team.

Zheng Lixun, deputy director of the Shooting and Archery Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and vice chairman of the Chinese Archery Association, said: “I hope that the Chinese team will do a good job in the alternate inheritance of new and old players, communicate with the world‘s masters through competitions, and test the training results. Our goal is to prepare for the Paris Olympics. Get more points, compare your own level, and play like the Chinese team.” (Reporter Xu Dongyuan)

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0516/c1012-32686844.html

