On August 5, the date scheduled for the 2023 Champions Trophy, the two teams taking part in this first official match of the season – between the French champion and the winner of the Coupe de France – should face each other in Thailand. . This is the strong trend that the board of directors of the Professional Football League, which is meeting on Thursday, must endorse.
For a time, the country of the Rising Sun also served as a possible destination for the 2023 edition, but it is ultimately Thailand that has to remove the piece. After Canada, Tunisia, Morocco, Austria, China, the United States, Gabon and Israel, the Champions Trophy will therefore take place in a new country.