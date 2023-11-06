The 2023 Gold Glove Awards: Epic Streaks Broken and Historic Moments Made

The 2023 Gold Glove Award winners were announced on Sunday night during a broadcast on ESPN. This year’s awards were marked by epic streaks being broken and both individual and collective history being made. A total of 13 players won the award for the first time, making it the second-highest number of first-time winners since the award’s inception in 1957. The record for the highest number of first-time winners was set last year with 14 winners (a Gold Glove category for utilities was introduced in 2022).

The 2023 awards also extended a record for the fourth consecutive year with at least 10 first-time winners. Two rookies were among the Gold Glove winners, with one in each league. This marks only the third time in the history of the award that multiple rookies have won, with previous instances occurring in 2020 and 2022.

Here is a breakdown of each winner and their achievements:

– Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers won his first Gold Glove at first base. Lowe greatly improved his defensive performance this year, finishing with four outs above average (OAA) compared to his minus-11 OAA in 2022, which was the lowest among qualified first basemen.

– Andrés Giménez of the Cleveland Guardians won the AL Gold Glove at second base for the second consecutive year. He led all second basemen in the American League with 18 outs above average and 23 defensive runs saved.

– Matt Chapman of the Toronto Blue Jays won his fourth Gold Glove at third base. Chapman led all third basemen in the league with 12 defensive runs saved in 2023, bringing his career total to 92.

– Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees made history by becoming the first rookie in Yankees history to win a Gold Glove. He had an impressive year with 15 defensive runs saved.

– Jonah Heim of the Texas Rangers won his first Gold Glove at catcher. He led all catchers in the American League with runs fielding above average.

– José Berríos of the Toronto Blue Jays had a strong defensive performance as a pitcher, joining a select group of pitchers to win a Gold Glove for the franchise.

– Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians won his second consecutive Gold Glove in left field. He led all left fielders in MLB with defensive runs saved and outs above average.

– Kevin Kiermaier of the Toronto Blue Jays won his fourth Gold Glove in center field, reaffirming his status as one of the best center fielders in the game.

– Adolis García of the Texas Rangers won his first Gold Glove in right field. He showcased his defensive prowess with an average throw strength of 93 mph, allowing him to make 11 assists.

– Mauricio Dubón of the Houston Astros won his first Gold Glove in the utility category. Dubón appeared at multiple positions on the field throughout the season, contributing significantly to his team’s defense.

– Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks won his second consecutive Gold Glove at first base, gaining recognition for his performance during the team’s run to the World Series.

– Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs won his first Gold Glove at second base, joining a select group of Cubs second basemen to earn the prestigious award.

– Ke’Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates broke Nolan Arenado’s 11-year streak by winning the Gold Glove at third base in the National League. Hayes led all third basemen with 17 putouts above average.

– Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs won his second consecutive Gold Glove at shortstop. Despite having a slightly less productive offensive season, his defensive contributions were still outstanding.

– Gabriel Moreno of the Arizona Diamondbacks won his first Gold Glove at catcher, showcasing exceptional defensive skills despite playing only 19 games behind the plate before this season.

– Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies won his first Gold Glove as a pitcher, further solidifying his status as one of the best pitchers in the league.

– Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs won his second consecutive Gold Glove in left field, setting a franchise record for the Cubs with three Gold Glove winners this year.

– Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies won the Gold Glove in center field as a rookie. His impressive arm strength and overall defensive performance earned him the recognition.

– Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres transitioned from shortstop to right field and excelled defensively. He led the majors with 29 defensive runs saved and showcased his strong throwing arm.

– Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres won the utility Gold Glove, displaying his versatility by playing at second, third, and shortstop throughout the season.

These Gold Glove Award winners have showcased exceptional defensive skills and have left a significant impact on their respective teams. Their achievements will be remembered as they join the ranks of past winners who have made their mark in the history of the game.