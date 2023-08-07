Home » The 2023 “Happy Frontier Cup” China Cangyuan Youth Football Invitational Tournament: A Chapter of Friendship and Development
Sports

The 2023 “Happy Frontier Cup” China Cangyuan Youth Football Invitational Tournament: A Chapter of Friendship and Development

by admin

The 2023 “Happy Frontier Cup” China Cangyuan Youth Football Invitational Tournament concluded on August 5 after a series of intense matches. The tournament brought together young football players from Kunming, Chuxiong, Diqing, Honghe, and Lincang to compete and foster friendship.

The tournament showcased the dedication and perseverance of the youth players, who braved challenging weather conditions and worked hard to pursue their dreams. The event marked a significant milestone in promoting the development of youth football in the region.

After an exhilarating competition, the Junfa City Experimental Primary School, Mengdong Center Boys Team, Mengdong Center Girls Team, Jinbo Club, and Kaiyuan City Football Association emerged victorious in their respective categories. These teams displayed exceptional skills and teamwork throughout the tournament, deserving their well-earned championships.

Li Fengyun, a member of the football team from Mengdong Town Center in Cangyuan Wa Autonomous County, expressed his determination to continue training hard and participate in more games in the future. His dedication and passion for the sport serve as an inspiration to others.

In addition to the matches, the tournament also facilitated study tours and research activities, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Cangyuan and learn about its rich cultural heritage. This proved to be a valuable opportunity for the players to strengthen their physical fitness, forge friendships, and foster exchanges with one another.

One participant, Gu Wenqing from the Kunming Fanyun Football Club, shared his memorable experience visiting the Cangyuan Cliff Painting during the competition. The ancient artwork, dating back over 3,000 years, depicts the way of life of the Wa people in Cangyuan. This cultural exploration left a profound impact on Gu and reinforced the significance of preserving ancestral heritage.

See also  Video, clashes between fans of Naples and Rome at the Badia al Pino motorway service station - Video Gazzetta.it

The successful conclusion of the 2023 “Happy Frontier Cup” China Cangyuan Youth Football Invitational Tournament reflects the dedication and talent of young football players from the participating cities. Their commitment to the sport and their enthusiasm for learning about different cultures have contributed to the overall success of the event. As these young athletes continue their journey in football, they are sure to inspire more individuals to pursue their dreams with passion and determination.

(Correspondent Li Yunyan Ye Xiaomeng)

You may also like

Sportswear: personalized choice guide based on your needs

Conference League playoff draw: Eintracht Frankfurt meets Hapoel...

EU: ‘Italy presented the new Pnrr with Repower’...

Le Power Yangpu Sports Center: A Revitalized Hub...

Sugar and training: when gummy bears are a...

Sommer, the 11 things you (maybe) don’t know:...

Leo Messi: The Unstoppable Force in the MLS

Denmark and England are in the quarterfinals

Serie C, the composition of the three groups...

The Ninth China·Haining International Speed ​​Skating Open Sets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy