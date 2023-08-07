The 2023 “Happy Frontier Cup” China Cangyuan Youth Football Invitational Tournament: A Chapter of Friendship and Development

The 2023 “Happy Frontier Cup” China Cangyuan Youth Football Invitational Tournament concluded on August 5 after a series of intense matches. The tournament brought together young football players from Kunming, Chuxiong, Diqing, Honghe, and Lincang to compete and foster friendship.

The tournament showcased the dedication and perseverance of the youth players, who braved challenging weather conditions and worked hard to pursue their dreams. The event marked a significant milestone in promoting the development of youth football in the region.

After an exhilarating competition, the Junfa City Experimental Primary School, Mengdong Center Boys Team, Mengdong Center Girls Team, Jinbo Club, and Kaiyuan City Football Association emerged victorious in their respective categories. These teams displayed exceptional skills and teamwork throughout the tournament, deserving their well-earned championships.

Li Fengyun, a member of the football team from Mengdong Town Center in Cangyuan Wa Autonomous County, expressed his determination to continue training hard and participate in more games in the future. His dedication and passion for the sport serve as an inspiration to others.

In addition to the matches, the tournament also facilitated study tours and research activities, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Cangyuan and learn about its rich cultural heritage. This proved to be a valuable opportunity for the players to strengthen their physical fitness, forge friendships, and foster exchanges with one another.

One participant, Gu Wenqing from the Kunming Fanyun Football Club, shared his memorable experience visiting the Cangyuan Cliff Painting during the competition. The ancient artwork, dating back over 3,000 years, depicts the way of life of the Wa people in Cangyuan. This cultural exploration left a profound impact on Gu and reinforced the significance of preserving ancestral heritage.

The successful conclusion of the 2023 “Happy Frontier Cup” China Cangyuan Youth Football Invitational Tournament reflects the dedication and talent of young football players from the participating cities. Their commitment to the sport and their enthusiasm for learning about different cultures have contributed to the overall success of the event. As these young athletes continue their journey in football, they are sure to inspire more individuals to pursue their dreams with passion and determination.

(Correspondent Li Yunyan Ye Xiaomeng)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

