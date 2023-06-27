The 2023 “i-moving 19” contest is launched at Oriental Mall to advocate a healthy lifestyle-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The 2023 “i-moving 19” competition is launched Oriental Plaza promotes a healthy lifestyle

Recently, the 2023 “i Sports 19″ 90-day exercise habit development competition organized by the Chinese Bodybuilding Association was grandly launched in Oriental Xintiandi. This event aims to allow more people to develop exercise habits and feel the charm of fitness through the competition of insisting on clocking in within 90 days and exercising together.

The three-month “i-moving 19” competition will last from now until mid-September. Fitness enthusiasts can sign up for the competition at the flagship store of Powerhouse Oriental Plaza. Finally, the top 10 finishers of the year will be selected nationwide , The top three sports teams in the Super Tournament.

As a sports event for all people to participate in, the launch ceremony of this year’s “i-moving 19” competition was specially chosen to be held in Oriental Plaza, precisely because of the high-quality atmosphere of Oriental Plaza and its special status in the commercial field and the public’s mind. Oriental Plaza’s fashionable and dynamic lifestyle is also very consistent with the pioneering spirit advocated by the competition.

Not only that, Oriental Plaza gathers a number of high-quality outdoor sports brands. The rich brand portfolio also enables Oriental Plaza to form a unique label of “high-end sports equipment vitality gathering place”, covering different types and styles of products, not only daily The outdoor leisure category also involves a lot of professional sports fields, such as: sailing, skiing, golf, etc., as well as high-tech sports equipment, providing consumers with a variety of choices. Among them, such as Jordan flagship store in Asia, HELLY HANSEN first store in China, ASHWORTH Beijing first store, Fjällräve Beijing first experience store, SONY Beijing’s only directly-operated experience store, etc., which are especially favored by sports enthusiasts.

The “i-moving 19” contest is in full swing, and Oriental Plaza hopes to appeal to more and more people to pay attention to health and advocate a positive lifestyle. Start with the pair of sports headphones and welcome every day with full enthusiasm!

