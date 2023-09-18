The 2023 Jiaxing Go Championship: A Successful Conclusion and Celebration of Go Excellence

The 2023 Jiaxing Go Championship concluded successfully at the Jiayuan Four Seasons Hotel on September 17. The Jiashan County Chess Association emerged as the winner in Group A, while Tiancheng Go and Weijia Go secured the team championships in Group C and Group D, respectively.

The tournament was hosted by the Municipal Sports Bureau and the Municipal Sports Federation, with the Municipal Go Association serving as the host. The event followed the “Chinese Go Competition Rules” (2002 Edition) approved by the China Go Association. It comprised four categories: Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D, divided according to age. The competitions within each group were conducted using a points system, with computer-generated draws determining the order of play. A total of 149 participants from ten teams across the city took part in the championship, with 125 male players and 24 female players.

Du Guojie from the Haining City Chess Association, a renowned chess and Go double-gun player with a 5-level Go ranking, clinched first place in Group A after winning 6 out of 7 games. Du Guojie shared that his interest in Go was sparked by the wave of Go craze that swept China in the late 1980s when the Chinese team won three consecutive Sino-Japanese Go tournaments. Despite the lack of teachers at the time, Du Guojie’s passion for Go drove him to engage in self-study. He frequented bookstores and libraries, scouring for Go books and chess records. Du Guojie also played against masters in Xishan Park to refine his skills and gradually became a prominent figure in the Jiaxing Go community. Now, he aims to pass on the Go culture and teach young enthusiasts.

Huang Duzhangyu, a sixth-grader at Junru Primary School, started learning Go in kindergarten and has been playing for eight years. Huang shared that his brother’s interest in Go piqued his curiosity at a young age. He soon joined his parents at a Go school and developed a strong affinity for the game. Huang emphasized that playing Go brings him joy and sharpens his thinking and logic, as each move requires careful calculation.

Wu Jianqiang, the secretary-general of the Jiaxing Go Association, expressed his satisfaction with the preparation and participation in this year’s championship. He highlighted the increased effort put into selecting contestants, particularly from the younger generation, resulting in a significant improvement in the overall level of play. Wu hopes that the championship will serve as a platform for high-level amateur Go players in the city to compete and showcase their skills. He also noted that the event effectively promotes and popularizes the intellectual sport of Go.

With two days of intense and exciting competition, the 2023 Jiaxing Go Championship successfully concluded, leaving a lasting impact on the Go community in the city.

