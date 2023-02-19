Summary:On February 19th, the 2023 “Nankai Five Tigers” sports forum with the theme of “inheriting Boling’s thought and building a volleyball city” was held at the Samaranch Memorial Hall in Jinghai District, Tianjin…

Jinyun news:On February 19th, the 2023 “Nankai Five Tigers” sports forum with the theme of “inheriting Boling’s thought and building a volleyball city” was held at the Samaranch Memorial Hall in Jinghai District, Tianjin.

Representatives of Jinghai District, Tianjin Sports Bureau, Nankai University, Xiqing District, Tianjin Institute of Physical Education, participating teams of the “Five Tigers” series and sponsors participated in the sports forum. In 2022, Nankai University Tianjin Alumni Association established a sports professional committee to inherit and inherit Zhang Boling’s sports ideas, and launched the “Five Tigers Cup” series of sports events. This sports forum is also one of the series of activities. Based on Zhang Boling’s sports thoughts, we will jointly discuss and promote the construction of Tianjin’s sports capital and volleyball city, and gather strength for building a strong sports city.

The children of Fearless Martial Arts School performed before the forum, fully demonstrating Tianjin’s sportsmanship and the spirit of Chinese martial arts. The promotional video of the 2022 “Five Tigers” series of events was played live. In 2022, Nankai alumni have overcome many difficulties and organized exciting events such as badminton games, table tennis games, football leagues, basketball leagues, and car experience games. The marathon will also be held in Dongli Lake on February 26. Culture has been inherited and developed.

Wu Jingguo, former executive member of the International Olympic Committee, visiting professor of Nankai University, and curator of the Samaranch Memorial Hall, reviewed the glorious history of Beijing hosting the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics in his video speech. He said that Tianjin is one of the important cities of modern Chinese sports. He highly praised Zhang Boling’s “Olympic Three Questions” and “Nankai Five Tigers”, Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team and other Tianjin sports business cards. China‘s sports development.

Li Shan, deputy director of the Tianjin Sports Bureau, said that Zhang Boling is the “Principal of Sports” and is known as the “No. 1 Sportsman in China“. With patriotism, I look forward to exploring and stimulating the practice and innovation of Zhang Boling’s sports thought in the new era, further gathering the powerful joint forces to promote the construction of Tianjin’s strong sports city, and providing a strong boost for the realization of Tianjin’s modern metropolis. Zhan Xianhua, vice chairman of the Nankai Alumni Association and president of the Tianjin Alumni Association of Nankai University, said that sports are not only the genetic code of patriotism and an important means of education, but also the only way to a strong country and an important part of a better life. In the future, we should use sports as an important means to realize Chinese-style modernization with high quality, and make contributions from Nankai people in the new era.

At the scene of the event, Wei Qiuyue, an Olympic champion and associate professor of Tianjin Sports Vocational College, became the six newly hired consultants of the Sports Committee of the Tianjin Alumni Association of Nankai University.

In the theme forum session, the guests exchanged and shared around the theme of “Nankai Sports Culture and Sports Capital and Volleyball City Construction”. Wei Qiuyue and Wang Qi respectively pointed out that volleyball is extending from competitive sports to school sports and mass sports. Through various methods such as volleyball exercises and air volleyball, volleyball can be closer to the lives of the masses, and at the same time, more volleyball matches and activities will be held to better promote volleyball and carry forward the spirit of volleyball. Educators said that in school volleyball education, children will be able to participate in and fall in love with volleyball in a way that students are interested in. Fan representatives expressed that it is necessary to give full play to the power of fans in the construction of the “Volleyball City” to create a better sports atmosphere so that more citizens can become appreciators, participants and supporters of volleyball. (Jinyun News reporter Liu Xin)