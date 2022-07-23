Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 22 (Reporter Zheng Zhi and Wang Jingyu) According to FIDE, FIDE Director General and Grandmaster Sutowski gave clear answers to many questions about the 2023 National Xiangqi World Championship on social media. , The game is expected to be played from April to May 2023, and the two sides are Chinese chess player Ding Liren and Russian chess player Nepomniacki.

On July 20th, the current world chess champion Carlsen publicly stated that he would no longer defend his title, and if Carlsen did not participate in the 2023 World Championship, which was originally scheduled to be played against him and the candidate champion Niebo, according to the current FIDE regulations , will be filled by the second place in the candidate competition. This means that Ding Liren, the runner-up in the Candidates Tournament, will compete with Niebo for the title of chess king.

Sutowski confirmed the news on social media and responded to a series of related questions. The game is scheduled for April to May next year, and the two sides will be Ding Liren and Niebo. If anyone is unwilling/unable to participate, the third place in the 2022 Candidates Tournament (Azerbaijani chess player Rajapov) will be filled. If there is still a need to make up, it will be made up by the player with the highest grade in January 2023.

In addition, the competition regulations for the 2023 World Championship have not yet been released. The specific location of the competition, competition system, total prize money and other information need to wait for further information.