Home Sports The 2023 National Elephant World Championship will be played by Ding Liren against Nepomniacki
Sports

The 2023 National Elephant World Championship will be played by Ding Liren against Nepomniacki

by admin

The 2023 National Elephant World Championship will be played by Ding Liren against Nepomniacki

2022-07-23 11:21:53Source: Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 22 (Reporter Zheng Zhi and Wang Jingyu) According to FIDE, FIDE Director General and Grandmaster Sutowski gave clear answers to many questions about the 2023 National Xiangqi World Championship on social media. , The game is expected to be played from April to May 2023, and the two sides are Chinese chess player Ding Liren and Russian chess player Nepomniacki.

On July 20th, the current world chess champion Carlsen publicly stated that he would no longer defend his title, and if Carlsen did not participate in the 2023 World Championship, which was originally scheduled to be played against him and the candidate champion Niebo, according to the current FIDE regulations , will be filled by the second place in the candidate competition. This means that Ding Liren, the runner-up in the Candidates Tournament, will compete with Niebo for the title of chess king.

Sutowski confirmed the news on social media and responded to a series of related questions. The game is scheduled for April to May next year, and the two sides will be Ding Liren and Niebo. If anyone is unwilling/unable to participate, the third place in the 2022 Candidates Tournament (Azerbaijani chess player Rajapov) will be filled. If there is still a need to make up, it will be made up by the player with the highest grade in January 2023.

In addition, the competition regulations for the 2023 World Championship have not yet been released. The specific location of the competition, competition system, total prize money and other information need to wait for further information.

See also  Return full of blood!Lukaku breaks 3 months of Premier League goal shortage in 10 games, Villa hits 9 goals

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy