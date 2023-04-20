The 2023 National Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals (Wuyuan Division) is about to start-Sports-中工网

Original title: The 2023 National Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals (Wuyuan Division) will start soon

Author: Zhu Yanan

On April 20, the Chinese Volleyball Association Guanfa issued an announcement. After three weeks of fierce fighting, the four men’s volleyball teams from Shandong Ruchen, Shanghai Guangming, Hebei and Beijing Automobile made it out of the encirclement and joined forces in the beautiful rural city of Wuyuan, Jiangxi. Participate in the finals of the 2023 National Men’s Volleyball Championship from March 20 to 23 to compete for the final ranking.

On April 18, the four sports teams participating in the finals conducted serious pre-match adaptive training immediately after arriving in the competition area.

On April 19, the management committee and the organizing committee of the competition area conducted a work docking, and carefully sorted out the existing problems. The competition venues were inspected and pre-match drills were organized, and the eligibility review for the four sports teams was completed.

Image source: Wuyuan competition area

At 7:30 p.m. on April 19th, the organizing committee and technical meeting was held in Wuyuan Sports Center. He Xinghua, deputy director of Wuyuan County Social Sports Industry Development Center, delivered a welcome speech on behalf of the competition area, expressing warm welcome to the arrival of all participating sports teams and wishing This high-level volleyball event has been a complete success, and I wish all participating teams can achieve ideal results. The arbitration committee, referee committee and technical committee respectively put forward specific requirements on relevant matters and give explanations. At the meeting, Liu Yi, deputy director of the Competition Department of the Volleyball Center, put forward requirements on the current situation for the participation and running of the championship. He also pointed out that the sports system will further strengthen the construction of party style and style of work, and further strengthen the management of sports discipline and competition discipline. and behaviors that interfere with career development shall be dealt with severely; technical officials must resolutely resist unhealthy trends and signs of thinking, and the management committee must dare to manage and demand, and earnestly perform their duties; Wuyuan County and Aofei Group will undertake this high-level volleyball match He expressed his full affirmation and thanks for the work, especially emphasizing that the competition should pay attention to safety work and risk prevention and control, and continuously improve the level of running the competition.

So far, all preparations for the Wuyuan Division of the 2023 National Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals are ready, and the competition will be held at the Wuyuan County Sports Center from April 20th to 23rd.