The 2023 National Motorboat (Water Trapeze) Classic Showcases Exciting Competition at Guolilong Reservoir

National Motorboat (Water Trapeze) Classic held in Jinhua City

Zhejiang Online News, October 15 – The 2023 National Motorboat (Water Trapeze) Classic took place from October 12th to 15th at the Guolilong Reservoir in Wucheng District, Jinhua City. The event witnessed the participation of nearly a hundred athletes from 17 teams representing Shanghai, Hainan, Hubei, Anhui, and other provinces and cities.

During the four-day competition, athletes competed in the adult and youth individual figure competitions, as well as pairs figure competitions, aiming to win five gold medals. The competition was jointly organized by the Water Sports Center of the State Sports General Administration and the Wucheng District People’s Government.

Water trapeze has emerged as a sub-category of motorboating in recent years and has gained popularity in various competitions. The national “water trapeze” elite competition held in Jinhua is the first of its kind in China and carries great significance. Its independent appearance under a new event brand marks a milestone for the sport.

The Water Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, after six months of preparation and design, innovated the competition system by integrating dance, costumes, music, and other elements into the water trapeze competition, thereby showcasing a better performance effect.

The event attracted enthusiastic spectators and provided a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and promote the sport of water trapeze. The successful organization of this competition reflects the growing popularity of motorboating in China and highlights the country’s commitment to fostering diverse sports.

