The 2023 National Rowing Youth Championship came to a successful conclusion. The Shandong rowing team won 7 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronzes, and won the first place in the total group score-Rizhao News-Rizhao News-Rizhao No. 1 Portal published

The 2023 National Rowing Youth Championship ended successfully. The Shandong rowing team won 7 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronzes, and won the first place in the total team score

Source: Rizhao News Release time: 2023-06-19 00:13:16

　　Rizhao Daily/Rizhao News Network News On June 18, the 2023 National Rowing Youth Championship, sponsored by the China Rowing Association and hosted by Shandong Provincial Water Sports Management Center, Rizhao Sports Bureau, and Rizhao City Investment Group Co., Ltd., came to a successful conclusion. Including the National Rowing Training Team and more than 500 people from all over the country including Beijing Team, Tianjin Team, Hebei Team, Shanxi Team, Jilin Team, Shanghai Team and Jiangsu Team.

After four days of fierce competition, the Shandong Rowing Team, the Sichuan Rowing Team, and the Tianjin Rowing Team won the top three teams in the 2023 National Rowing Youth Championship respectively. Among them, the Shandong rowing team won 7 golds, 5 silvers, and 3 bronzes, and won the first place in the total group score. Shandong team, Jiangsu team, Hebei team and Zhejiang team won the sportsmanship award of this competition. (Reported by Gao Lin, an all-media reporter from Rizhao Newspaper)

