The 2023 National Sports Outstanding Contribution Award was announced. Two units and three individuals in Hainan were commended-News Center-Nanhai Net

The 2023 National Sports Outstanding Contribution Award was announced on December 29 at the National Sports Directors’ Meeting, with two units and three individuals in Hainan being commended for their outstanding achievements in the field of sports.

Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College and Haikou Sports School were both honored with the 2023 National Sports Outstanding Contribution Award in the collective category. In the individual category, Lin Qiaowen, head coach of Hainan Surfing Team, Chen Aixia, coach of Sanya Amateur Sports School, and Zhang Kedong, vice principal of Baisha Li Autonomous County Children’s Amateur Sports School, were recognized for their exceptional contributions to sports.

The awards were presented by the State Sports General Administration, highlighting the significant accomplishments of these collectives and individuals in the realm of sports in Hainan.

This recognition serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of those in the Hainan sports community, further bolstering the province’s reputation as a hub for athletic excellence.

As the recipients of the 2023 National Sports Outstanding Contribution Award, Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College, Haikou Sports School, Lin Qiaowen, Chen Aixia, and Zhang Kedong have set a commendable standard for sports achievement in the region.

The news article was written by Wang Ligang of Hainan Daily and edited by Deng Jieyi.

