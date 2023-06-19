The 2023 National Youth Diving Championships ushered in the fifth competition day, Beijing and Tianjin each received one gold – yqqlm

The 2023 National Youth Diving Championships ushered in the fifth competition day Beijing and Tianjin each received one gold

Taking off, flipping, and jumping into the water, the skillful movements attracted bursts of applause from the audience. On June 19, the 2023 National Youth Diving Championships and the first Youth Youth Association Diving (Open Group) preliminaries of the “Charm of Hangzhou” Jikrypton Cup were in full swing in the swimming pool of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center.

Men’s platform final

Yangling men’s platform final

In the day’s competition, Yang Ling from Tianjin team won the men’s platform diving final, and Xu Yijin and Yuan Haoyan from the Beijing team won the women’s double platform diving final.

Women’s synchronized platform final

Xu Yijin and Yuan Haoyan in the women’s double platform final

In the next two days of competition, there will also be men’s 1-meter springboard A/B finals, women’s individual all-around finals, mixed all-around finals, and men’s individual all-around finals.

It is understood that this competition is a qualifying competition for the 2023 National Diving Championships, and it is also the preliminaries for the diving event (open group) of the first National Student Youth Games.

With more than 290 athletes from 20 national teams participating, it is a diving competition with the largest number of participants in recent years. The competition has 15 events including men’s and women’s 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, diving platform, individual all-around, double 3-meter springboard, double platform and mixed double 3-meter springboard, mixed double 10-meter platform, and mixed all-around. The competition starts on June 15. Until the end of June 21, for a period of 7 days, 15 gold medals will be produced.