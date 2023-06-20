The 2023 Ring of Zhejiang Trail Series and the East China Sea Cloud Corridor – the Millennium Ancient City Mountain Half Marathon is about to start_Zhejiang Online

The 2023 Ring of Zhejiang Trail Series and the East China Sea Cloud Corridor – the Millennium Ancient City Mountain Half Marathon is about to start

2023-06-20 17:31:11 Source: Zhejiang Online Correspondent Bi Zhen

The 2023 Ring of Zhejiang Trail Series and the East China Sea Cloud Corridor-Millennium Ancient City Mountain Half Marathon will be held in Dinghai, Zhoushan on June 23. The competition route is located in the Donghai Cloud Corridor of Dinghai, Zhoushan, with a total length of 25 kilometers. From east to west, it connects five mountains outside the urban area, including Dongshan, Changgangshan, Leigushan, Haishan and Zhushan, and surrounds Dinghai Bay. It is a part of the “Shanglan” project of the Wushan Water Conservancy Project. It is formed by carefully constructing greenways and landscapes by using the temporary construction access road of the “Shanglan” project, combining the historical and cultural relics of Zhushan and the combination of mountain space and landscape. Looking down from the sky above Zhushan, the blue road in the Zhushan section of the East China Sea Cloud Corridor is like a blue ribbon inlaid in the green mountains and forests, which is too beautiful to behold.

The holding of this competition provides a platform for mountain outdoor enthusiasts to compete in the same field and communicate with each other. This will play a positive role in promoting the popularization and popularization of mountain cross-country running, and will further enhance the reputation of Donghai Yunlang at home and abroad. The popularity and influence of mountain trail running.

