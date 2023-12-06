The 2023 Shanghai E-Sports Masters concluded. Players and audiences have their own “exclusive memories” – Sports – China Engineering Network

The 2023 Shanghai E-Sports Masters concluded. Players and audiences have their own “exclusive memories”

China News Service, Shanghai, December 6 (Reporter Miao Lu) 5 projects, 5 competition days, 16 games, 16 participating teams, nearly 100 players, more than 6,400 people watching the game on site, the 2023 Shanghai E-sports Masters The curtain came to an end on the evening of the 5th.

Among the four competitions of “League of Legends”, “DOTA2”, “Honor of Kings” and “Identity V”, EDG team, iG team, Shenzhen DYG team, and Gr team won the championships in these four projects respectively. In the “Street Fighter 6” exhibition competition, Zeng Zhuojun (ID: kid) from Fighter X Douyu won the championship.

The E-Sports Shanghai Masters, founded in 2019, has been newly upgraded after three years, and the competition scene is constantly exciting. In the “Street Fighter 6” project, the two top domestic players met for the finals, in the “League of Legends” project, the battle between EDG and GEN.G became a hot topic, in the “DOTA2” project, the iG team won the championship, and in the “Honor of Kings” project Shenzhen DYG performed amazingly in the finals, and the final day ushered in the four strong teams of “Identity V” to compete against each other.

After winning the championship, Zeng Zhuojun said that Shanghai is his second hometown, and the level and level of the Shanghai Masters gave him a great sense of honor. The South Korean GEN.G club specially displayed the honorary titles gained in the Masters on its official social media, attracting the attention of tens of thousands of overseas fans.

Shenzhen DYG team member Zhou Yitao (ID: Jiaocheng), who led his team to win the “Honor of Kings” project and won the first five consecutive victories in his career, specially shared the gold medal photo on social media after the game with the following message: Thank you Masters. Many players said that professional players have very little time to actually compete on stage. For example, the E-Sports Shanghai Masters can provide a real competition environment, which is very good and can maintain the players’ game feel.

The completely open offline competition has given the 2023 Shanghai E-Sports Masters a wide-ranging driving effect. The attraction of Shanghai, the e-sports capital, brings contestants and offline audiences to the scene to experience the charm of original e-sports events.

Arnold Xu, CEO of the GEN.G Club, who came from South Korea to compete, said that it was an extremely simple decision to come to the Shanghai Masters and I couldn’t find any reason not to come. This time they sent the number one player Zheng Zhixun (ID chovy) who had just re-signed to compete in Shanghai. Once the official news was announced, ticket sales for the “League of Legends” project soared, and many fans rushed to Shanghai from all over the world. GEN.G club officials also held a small fan meeting after the game.

On the competition day of “Honor of Kings”, a large number of spectators arrived at the venue more than two hours before the competition, waiting for the arrival of the contestants. Some of them flew from Shenzhen to Shanghai to watch the game the day before, and even bought the earliest flight to depart and the latest flight back that day. Some spectators also chartered buses from Hangzhou to Shanghai to watch the game. On the day of the “Identity V” competition, many spectators dressed up to imitate the characters in the e-sports event. It is worth mentioning that the tickets for the Identity V project were sold out within ten minutes of going on sale.

On the last day of the competition, the “Identity V” competition received nearly 100% attendance. Facing an audience of more than 1,600 people, the on-site commentator recalled the last time he commented on the Identity V competition at the Masters. He lamented that it had been a long time since we last saw each other and drew cheers from the audience with the words “Hello, Shanghai”. The special agreement between e-sports fans and this city has also become an “exclusive memory” engraved in their hearts. (over)

