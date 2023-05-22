The 2023 Suzhou Housing Construction System Workers Sports Meeting “Beyond Cup” Basketball League Officially Opens- Chinadaily.com

Suzhou in May is bright, warm and full of passion. On the morning of May 21, in Wuzhong District, “the most beautiful place in Taihu Lake”, the 2023 Suzhou Housing and Urban-rural Development System Staff Games “Beyond Cup” basketball league officially opened! This year’s basketball league is guided by Jiangsu Federation of Trade Unions, Provincial Construction Trade Unions, and Suzhou City Federation of Trade Unions. It is hosted by Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, organized by China Construction Second Bureau, and co-organized by China Construction Central and the East China Branch of China Construction Second Bureau and the third company. The league was held at the Modern Culture and Sports Center in Wuzhong District, Suzhou City from May 21st to 27th. There were nearly 350 people from 20 representative teams, referees and coaches from six districts and four counties in Suzhou to witness this sports event.

Jing Liangqiang, deputy director of the Jiangsu Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, Qi Chaohui, director of the Provincial Construction Trade Union Working Committee, She Yulong, deputy director of the Provincial Construction Trade Union Working Committee, Fei Zhen, senior engineer of the Provincial Industrial Workers Development Research Center, Xiao Jun, deputy director of the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Wu Hongbin, vice chairman of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, Chen Zhigang, deputy general manager of China Construction Zhonghuan Ecological Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., and relevant leaders of the third company of China Construction Second Bureau attended the opening ceremony.

In his speech, Chen Zhigang extended his welcome to the leaders and participating teams, and expressed his gratitude to Jiangsu Federation of Trade Unions, Provincial Construction Trade Union and Suzhou Federation of Trade Unions for their guidance and support. As the organizer of this year’s “Beyond Cup” basketball league, China Construction Second Bureau will provide all-round high-quality services for the event with the greatest enthusiasm and efforts, and strive to hold a safe, orderly, stimulating work enthusiasm and enhancing unity Friendship sporting event.

Xiao Jun said in his speech that since the preparations for the competition, the housing construction system of Suzhou City has gathered various forces and made every effort to promote it, creating good conditions for the smooth holding of this “Beyond Cup” basketball league. The Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-rural Development will strengthen the coordination and guarantee of the competition, jointly promote the safe, orderly and smooth holding of the competition, and make positive contributions to promoting the development of basketball and other sports and creating a good atmosphere for system unit officers to start businesses.

Jing Liangqiang delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the spirit of instructions on strengthening sports and improving people’s physical fitness, and further clarified that “the most important indicator of modernization is people’s health, which is the basis for people’s happy life. We must serve the Chinese nation The great rejuvenation lays a solid foundation for health.” He said that this event is a major review of the physical fitness and spiritual outlook of the majority of cadres and workers. , Obey the rules and discipline, unite and cooperate, and fight tenaciously”.

Subsequently, Jing Liangqiang announced the official opening of the “Beyond Cup” basketball league.

On the morning of the same day, Qi Chaohui and Wu Hongbin kicked off the game respectively. The representative team of Suzhou Quality and Safety Station, the representative team of China Construction Second Bureau, the representative team of Wuzhong Residential Construction and the joint representative team of Suzhou Residential Construction-Gusu Residential Construction surpassed and fought hard on the field , launched a fierce competition, which kicked off the competition. (Photo courtesy of Zhang Xin)

