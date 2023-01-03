Ancona, 3 January 2023 – “Un Winter long enough, almost no snowsolo cold and a little water, adry and sultry summerlong until mid-September. For autumn variability will reign supreme but for the cold we will have to wait for December and the snow (perhaps) at Christmas”.

How to ‘read’ onions

To scan the weather forecast for the new year they are, as per tradition the onions of Alfio Lillini, a diviner from Jesi. The procedure involves dividing an onion into twelve wedges, arranged on a window sill in the night between January 1 and 2, then the interpretation carried out with great scrupulousness by the former Jesi municipal councilor.

“This is the 25th year that I ask le cipolle every year cultivated by myself according to the tradition learned from my great-grandfather – explains Lillini, a former railwayman and former city councilor -. I discovered this method thanks to a booklet found in a military backpack when I was just 20 years old”.

A tradition which, however, risks being interrupted: “Unfortunately, at least for now, I have no children or grandchildren interested in carrying on this tradition which is perhaps considered a bit dusty – explains Lillini -. This embitters me not a little because it’s about our rootsbut hope is never the last to die”.

The calendar with the decade by month

Returning to the onion slices of this beginning of the year left on the windowsill with grains of salt, Lillini, like every year yesterday, drew up his calendar with the decades. In the first of January forecast: cold, snow and frost. In the second: frosts, cold and serene. In the third: foggy, clear and cold.

A February some snow and frosts in the first decade, while the second will be characterized by a clear and variable sky, the third will come rain and fog. “Last year with 13 moons was supposed to be a positive year – underlines Lillini -. Instead it was just a very hot and dry year, a record year. We didn’t miss the pandemic and the drought at all, now even Christmas was without moon, (crescent moon) an old saying goes: ‘Christmas without a moon seven sheep does not make for one’.

But thinking positive is a must at this stage. For the year 2023 nature tells us that the winter will be long enough, with almost no snow, only cold and little water. The rain will come only in late spring forwarded, then thesummer will be dry and from the sultry heat, and it will be long until mid-September. Desertification is advancing.

Per the autumn variability will reign supreme with occasional rain, while for the cold we will have to wait for December”. Then the warning to sailors: “Environmental sustainability in the face of rapid and heavy climate changes must be our daily bread. In 2022 we had extreme weather phenomena, with destruction and deaths. This system of production and consumption is no longer sustainable… If human beings on earth want to continue playing the ‘goat’, these are and will be the results. The aquifers are almost empty, even if it seems to matter to a few”.